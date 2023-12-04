Lil Nas X x Crocs Mega Crush Clog: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the release of Crocs' innovative clogs designed in collaboration with Salehe Bembury, the brand has worked with Lil Nas X to add the artist’s unique flair to its popular Mega Crush Clog. The latest collaborative clog designs will be covered in a brown/tan ensemble.

As per Sole Retriever, the Lil Nas X x Crocs Mega Crush Clog will drop on Tuesday, December 5.

These designs will be sold online as well as offline by Crocs, along with a few of its linked retail merchants. The selling price of this item is set at $110, and it will be offered in men's sizes.

Lil Nas X x Crocs Mega Crush Clog is covered in sherpa-like fuzzy overlays

Here's another look at the upcoming collab Mega Crush Clog (Image via Sole Retriever)

With his outrageous and daringly experimental style, Lil Nas X, a pioneering musician whose ascent to prominence began with the sensational song "Old Town Road," has made ripples in the fashion world as well as the music business.

Fans from across the world have taken notice of Lil Nas X as a result of his unique flare and brave fashion choices. It is because of this one-of-a-kind sense of style that his most recent partnership with Crocs is an ideal match.

After his appointment as global ambassador for Crocs in June, Lil Nas X is getting ready to unveil his interpretation of the Mega Crush Clog.

The Lil Nas X x Crocs Mega Crush Clog is an item that stands out from the crowd since it reflects the artist's brilliant flair. The upper part of the clog is made of plush sherpa fabric, which creates an appearance that is both snug and visually appealing.

Deep browns and lighter tans seamlessly blend in the color scheme, which creates an impression of earthy hues while lending a natural air to the layout. In order to ensure that the sports mode strap is properly fastened, the clog features the emblem of Lil Nas X on the metallic button.

The clog is supposed to be both fashionable as well as functional, as it is equipped with a brown rubber outer sole unit that is long-lasting.

Set your reminders for the soon-to-be-released Lil Nas X x Mega Crush Clog design.

The footwear industry has witnessed an increase in the number of productive alliances this year, the most recent example being the collaboration between Crocs and Lil Nas X.

Among the many renowned entities that the clogs brand has teamed up with are McDonald's, Jujutsu Kaisen, Salehe Bembury, and Disney Pixar.