Jujutsu Kaisen x Crocs clogs collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The year 2023 saw several collaborations between the Crocs brand and various entertainment, food, and other industries. A new joint lineup between Jujutsu Kaisen and Crocs Classic Clogs has been unveiled, even though we are set to start the new year very soon.

The recently presented Jujutsu Kaisen x Crocs clogs assortment is currently purchasable from the online stores of the footwear label, alongside a slew of its linked retail outlets.

The price range for these items varies from $20 to $60. Both adults (including men’s and women’s sizes) and kid's variations of these footwear designs are offered for purchase. For men’s US4 to US15 and women’s US6 to US12 are dropped by the manufacturer.

Jujutsu Kaisen x Crocs clogs collection offers themed Classic Clogs, Classic Slide, and Jibbitz pack

Here's a detailed look at the collaborative Classic Clog designs (Image via Crocs)

Following in the footsteps of other popular Japanese anime series, such as Demon Slayer, the well-known Jujutsu Kaisen anime series has also teamed up with the footwear brand Crocs to release a joint capsule assortment.

The duo showcases creations that are an ode to the recognizable characters from the series by presenting a selection of Classic Clog and Classic Slide designs and a variety of one-of-a-kind Jibbitz charms as part of their exhibit.

An adult model known as "Satoru Gojo" and a children's model known as "Yuji Itadori" of the Jujutsu Kaisen Classic Clog are available; both will have distinctive graphical allusions and Jibbitz patterns.

Conversely, the Jujutsu Kaisen Classic Slide features a Jujutsu Kaisen graphic that is more generic and accented by insignia that include Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro.

Character Jibbitz featuring Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, Megumi Fushigoro, Gojo Satoru, and Sukuna are sold with the main footwear range. Furthermore, individual charms portraying Sukuna's Finger, the School Emblem, and the anime insignia will be available to purchase. These charms will be sold separately.

The description of the newly launched Jujutsu Kaisen Classic Clog on the footwear brand’s website says,

“It’s the iconic clog that started a comfort revolution around the world! The irreverent go-to comfort shoe that you're sure to fall deeper in love with day after day. Crocs Classic Clogs offer lightweight Iconic Crocs Comfort™, a color for every personality, and an ongoing invitation to be comfortable in your own shoes.”

This isn’t the first fashion collab of the stated Japanese manga series. In recent years, Jujutsu Kaisen has partnered with luxury fashion labels like Dolce Gabbana and streetwear label UNIQLO.

Don’t miss out on the Jujutsu Kaisen Classic Clogs and Jibbitz collection currently available. To catch more future launches from the clog brand, fans are advised to sign up on their official site.

More about Jujutsu Kaisen

Gege Akutami is the creator and illustrator of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series.

Yuji Itadori, a high school boy with extraordinary physical skills, is the protagonist. After his grandfather passes away, Yuji encounters what appears to be a cursed object—a decaying finger endowed with an ancient curse—and is dragged into the mysteries of Jujutsu Sorcery.