Born on February 14, 1991, Carolina Giraldo Navarro, aka Karol G, is a singer, actress, and songwriter. Karol has a successful music career, where she has won numerous prestigious awards, from Latin Grammy Awards to Billboard Music Awards. This has contributed to her prosperous net worth in the music industry.

She is considered one of the most influential Latin trap artists. From starting her music career on the Colombian spinoff of The X Factor to winning Grammy awards, Karol has come a long way in the music industry. In 2024, Karol G has a net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Karol G has a net worth of $25 million

Karol G began her career in the music industry at the age of 14 by competing on the Colombian X Factor. Following this, she moved to New York in 2014 and signed to Universal Music Latino. Since then, her career has been full of successful projects and hit songs.

Besides her music career, her social media influence has also contributed to her net worth. She has over 60 million Instagram followers and 34 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, which has generated over 18 billion views.

In 2017, she collaborated with rapper Bad Bunny for the song Ahora Me Llama, which was the single from her first album, Unstoppable. Ahora Me Llama became an instant hit and also established her name in the music industry.

On January 27, 2024, the music video for the song had 1 billion views, with the official audio having over 9 million views.

The song was ranked in the 10th position on Billboard Hot Latin Songs and in the 20th position in Latin Rhythm Airplay. Besides Ahora Me Llama, Unstoppable also featured popular songs such as A Ella, Casi Nada, Hello, and Muñeco de Lego.

In 2019, Karol released her duet Secreto in collaboration with rapper Anuel AA. The music video for the song received almost 10 million views in 10 days of its release.

In 2024, the video has over 1 billion views. It also ranked 68th on the US Billboard Hot 100, 1st on the Spanish charts, and made it to the top 40 in Italy.

Karol G also collaborated with Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, and J Balvin for the song China in 2019. The music video for the song became the first video on her YouTube channel to receive over 1 billion views. In January 2024, the music video has over 2 billion views.

In 2023, she released the song TQG in collaboration with Shakira, which debuted at number seven on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number one on Billboard Global 200.

The song also bagged nominations for Song of the Year and Best Urban Fusion/Performance at the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards. TQG won a Grammy for Best Urban Fusion/Performance.

In the same year, Karol G also became part of the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie, where she released the promotional song Watati. The film grossed over $1 billion at the box office and earned eight Academy Award nominations.

Recently, Karol G starred in the biographical crime drama Griselda, which premiered on Netflix on January 25, 2024. The series is based on the life of Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug lord.

According to IMDb, the synopsis for the series reads:

“Fleeing from Medellín to Miami, Griselda Blanco creates one of the most ruthless cartels in history.”

The Netflix series stars Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco and Karol G as Carla, who is Griselda’s friend. The series also has Alberto Guerra, Martin Rodriguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito, and Christian Tappan in pivotal roles.

The series also has Alberto Ammann, Julieth Restrepo, Maximiliano Hernández, Paulina Dávila, Camilo Jiménez Varón, Gabriel Sloyer, José Zúñiga and Diego Trujillo in recurring roles.

Besides her career in music and acting, she has also worked as a voice actor in the animated film Koati, which was released in 2021. She provided her voice to the character of Chima in the film.

