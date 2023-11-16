Potential spoiler on Bad Bunny's WWE WrestleMania 40 status

Recording artist turned celebrity WWE Superstar Bad Bunny is preparing to go back on tour in February, but new information indicates that he may be available for a return to the ring at WrestleMania 40.

LiveNation recently announced dates for the music star's "Most Wanted Tour" that will kick off on Wednesday, February 21st in Salt Lake City, Utah. The tour will run through Sunday, May 26th in Miami, Florida. It's interesting to note that the Grammy-winning artist is not currently scheduled for a concert during Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

WWE will invade Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th for WrestleMania 40. While Bad Bunny is scheduled for a concert on April 6th in Detroit, Michigan, he is not scheduled for any tour dates on April 7th. This potentially leaves the door open for a WrestleMania 40 appearance by the former WWE 24/7 Champion.

WWE and the Puerto Rican sensation remain on good terms. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently praised the Puerto Rican star and congratulated him for being named one of The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Latin Players in the entertainment industry.

"From headlining music festivals to taking Hollywood by storm... and stealing the show in @WWE... there's nothing Bad Bunny can't do. Congrats to @sanbenito on being named one of @THR’s “Most Powerful Latin Players in Film, TV and Music," wrote Triple H.

Bad Bunny on the RAW After WrestleMania?

Bad Bunny is also available for a potential appearance on the annual RAW After WrestleMania, which is scheduled for Monday, April 8th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. After the aforementioned April 6th concert, His next scheduled tour date is on Tuesday, April 9th in Washington, DC.

Bad Bunny's first official match came on the February 15th, 2021 edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, where he captured the WWE 24/7 Championship from R-Truth. He then teamed with Damian Priest to defeat John Morrison and The Miz at WrestleMania 37. The 29-year-old made a surprise appearance in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match, then defeated Priest in a Street Fight at WWE Backlash this past May.

The Puerto Rican recently appeared on NBC's Saturday Night Live, and participated in a pro wrestling-style segment to build to the episode. WWE re-tweeted the video and endorsed the "rivalry."

