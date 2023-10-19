Watch: Bad Bunny cuts hilarious promo against himself

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny is scheduled to appear on Saturday Night Live. Before the event, Benito cut a hilarious promo on himself.

The music sensation first appeared on WWE TV at Royal Ruble 2021. The former 24/7 Champion made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37, as he teamed up with fellow Puerto Rican Damian Priest to defeat the team of The Miz and John Morrison. His last in-ring appearance was at Backlash earlier this year when he defeated Damian Priest in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

WWE took to its official Twitter account to share a hilarious video posted by Saturday Night Live. The entire video is stylized like a WWE segment. The announcer asks Benito if he is nervous, to which the former replies in the negative, stating that he loves being silly. It is followed by the other version coming out with a championship belt and letting Benito know that he sucks and is the one to put the "L" in SNL.

"Here for this rivalry👊🤩 @sanbenito @nbcsnl," WWE wrote.

You can watch the video below:

Bad Bunny has not made any appearances in WWE for quite some time now. But it doesn't mean that the Puerto Rican star is not going to return to the squared circle. During an interview last month, the former 24/7 Champion revealed that he plans to take the title away from Roman Reigns.

Bad Bunny influenced Carlito's WWE return

Carlito recently returned to WWE at Fastlane to help the LWO against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. The former United States Champion signed a contract following his appearance at Backlash earlier this year.

In an interview with Fightful Select, he revealed that Bad Bunny played a major role in Carlito's addition to the Backlash PLE.

"That’s all Bad Bunny. He’s a fan. Puerto Rican, he’s a fan of mine growing up. I think it was one of his ideas. Him or Hunter. They said it would be a great idea for me to be a part of it. Being from Puerto Rico, it just makes sense," Carlito said.

