How did a mega international star influence Carlito's WWE return? Know the story

WWE fans saw the return of Carlito close to two weeks ago at Fastlane 2023 when he came to the aid of the Latino World Order against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. However, this is not his first return to the Stamford-based company.

Carlito also made his appearance in the 2021 Royal Rumble match. However, his big return came at this year's WWE Backlash in the vibrant city of Puerto Rico.

The former United States Champion had signed his contract a long time ago but made his debut close to two weeks ago, as the Stamford-based company was waiting for the right time to bring him back.

While Triple H pulls the trigger on all signings of superstars, one global icon played a huge role in Carlito's return to Backlash. In an interview with Fightful, Carlito revealed that Bad Bunny played a key role in bringing him to the premium live event held in Puerto Rico.

“That’s all Bad Bunny. He’s a fan. Puerto Rican, he’s a fan of mine growing up. I think it was one of his ideas. Him or Hunter. They said it would be a great idea for me to be a part of it. Being from Puerto Rico, it just makes sense,” Carlito said.

Bad Bunny has become a very important person in the company over the past few years. Not because of his fame but because of his dedication to the company every time he appears at the shows. His words definitely have a lot of weight in the Stamford-based promotion.

Carlito is not happy with his new WWE theme song

Carlito returned to the company full-time at WWE Fastlane as the third member of the Latino World Order against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. However, one unusual thing that was noticed by many people was his new theme song.

Carlito's old theme song was iconic and loved by all the fans during his first stint. Many people did not take the change in his theme song quite well. In an interview, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed that he was not much in favor of the new song.

"From what I heard, people weren’t crazy about the new theme song. They ran it by me. They wanted to change it. I wasn’t crazy about changing it. I, like everyone else, wanted to keep it. I liked it the way it was but they said 'we wanna change it.' I know people don’t like change. I’m that guy too. I’m not crazy about change but, I think it’s something that needed to be done and just to, you know, put a fresh coat of paint on everything,” Carlito said.

It will be interesting to see the direction WWE takes with the returning superstar. As of now, it looks like he will be a part of a long feud between the Latino World Order and Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.

