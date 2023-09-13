Bad Bunny sends a message to Roman Reigns about the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Bad Bunny might have his sights set on Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The 29-year-old is one of the best rappers in the world at the moment. Earlier this year, he was featured in The Judgment Day's feud with the Latino World Order. Bunny also defeated Damian Priest at Backlash.

Speaking in an interview with Vanity Fair, he teased the possibility of going after Reigns and his championship.

"My plan is to take the title from Roman Reigns," said Bunny [H/T: Fightful]

Bunny is a former 24/7 Champion. His first match in the company was back at WrestleMania 37 when he teamed up with Priest to defeat John Morrison and The Miz.

The musical artist also competed in the 2022 Royal Rumble Match, which was won by Brock Lesnar.

Gunther recently spoke about the possibility of him facing Roman Reigns

Gunther and Roman Reigns are quite possibly the two most dominant champions in WWE at the moment.

The Ring General recently surpassed Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning champion in the title's history. After his win over Gable in their trilogy bout, Gunther followed up with a win over Shanky at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunther said that both he and Reigns are on different career trajectories at the moment. However, he would be open to the idea of crossing paths with The Tribal Chief. Gunther said:

"What he's doing, what I'm doing, we are very apart from each other. He's doing his thing, I'm doing my thing. But if we cross paths in [the] future, we'll go for that. It'll be a great opportunity."

Reigns' last title defense was against Jey Uso, whom he defeated at the SummerSlam premium live event.

