Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Mule Saru collection: Everything we know so far

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Mule Saru collection is finally unveiled by the renowned designer Salehe Bembury, following multiple teasers in the past few weeks. So far, two colorways of the newly created Pollex Saru design are planned for release, namely Pesto and Gobi.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Mule Saru Pesto will be released on March 21, 2024, through Salehe Bembury's Be A Spunge website, while Crocs and select retailers online and in-store will release the pair at a later date. While the retail price is yet to be announced, anticipation is already building for this latest addition to the Pollex collection.

More details about the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Mule Saru collection

The Crocs Pollex Clog, designed by Salehe Bembury in conjunction with Crocs, proved an instant hit among the public and changed the game for creative footwear. With the help of Bembury, the Pollex range has grown over the years, with novel varieties such as the Pollex Slide and the forthcoming Pollex Juniper silhouette.

Now, a new design called Saru has been introduced, further evolving the duo’s joint catalog. Two shades, Pesto and Gobi, have been introduced for this model.

Immersed in verdant foliage, the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Mule Saru Pesto blends the upper design of the Crocs Classic Clog with circular perforations at the toe for openness and extra air holes along the sidewall, guaranteeing all-day comfort.

In contrast, the second Gobi variety sports an orange coat. Classic Crocs Clog top details, including textured edges, toe box perforations for airflow, and sidewall openings for water to drain, are included in this version as well. The Pollex Mule stands out with its sole, which has Bembury's signature 3D fingerprint motif. Not only does it add style, but it also improves traction.

This mule version foregoes the rubberized details of its forerunner, the Pollex Clog, in favor of a more minimalist design that makes use of foam.

Be on the lookout for the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Mule Saru collection that will supposedly arrive in the next few days. Interested readers can subscribe to the Be A Spunge mailing list for timely alerts on their arrival.