Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide Grey: Everything we know so far

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide Grey colorway most recently appeared online. These pairs are made with distinctive Salehe Bembury’s fingerprint designs.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide Grey rendition is predicted to be launched sometime in 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever. Note that the partnering entities don’t disclose the actual launch date as of now.

Reportedly, these pairs will be made available on the Be A Spunge website of Salehe Bembury, Crocs, and several other online and in-store shops. There are sizes available for both men and women, and the retail price is $70.

More details about the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide Grey

Closer look at the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide Grey (Image via Twitter/@lsdls)

Salehe Bembury's revolutionary association with Crocs has constantly attracted attention to the footwear market. This alliance combines Bembury's original design approach with Crocs' distinctive style and adaptability. Bembury inked a two-year contract, making him the curator of the Pollex Pod Collection, which notably encompasses the cutting-edge Pollex Clog and Pollex Slide.

This deal extends the relationship between the two individuals to make him the head of the collection. A new version of the Pollex Slide Grey has arisen as we are waiting for the initial release of the Pollex Juniper in Guava and Blue Orange and the new Pollex Saru.

We are waiting for the Black shade to be launched alongside this Pollex Slide that has not yet been published.

Bembury's exclusive three-dimensional fingerprint aesthetic is featured across the forefoot strap of this new variety by following the same layout as prior pairs, such as the Croslite foam footbed. This not only maintains the trademark comfort of Crocs but also enhances the design as it evolves.

Providing a modern and minimalist design that compliments a broad variety of ensembles, the Grey Pollex Slide is a product that echoes the coherent look of the Pollex Pod Range. It comes wrapped in a single shade of grey.

The co-branding accents, which are carefully positioned on the footbed as well as the medial side wall, are a celebration of the partnership between Bembury and Crocs. To complete the slide, a three-dimensional fingerprint design is printed on the rubber outsole.

Be on the lookout for the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide Grey pair that will supposedly hit the market in the coming weeks of 2024.