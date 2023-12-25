Salem Khammas net worth: How much wealth does Dubai Bling season 2 star have?

Dubai Bling season 2 star Salem Khammas was first introduced to fans of the Netflix show as castmate Ebraheem Al Samadi's 'brother' and claimed to have a close union with the business magnate. As of this writing, Dubai Bling season 2 star Salem Khammas is an established businessman himself. According to Celebrity Gossip, his individual net worth amounts to over $50 million.

As soon as Dubai Bling season 2 star Salem Khammas first appeared on the show, he became embroiled in a feud with Ebraheem Al Samadi over another of the cast members, Danya Mohammed. Despite the ongoing conflicts and bickering, Salem managed to entice the audience with his conduct and demeanor.

Dubai Bling on Netflix is based on the hit series Bling Empire. It features a set of ten ultra-rich socialites and millionaires who have the ambition to reach for the stars and the money to back it all up.

The beautiful desert city of Dubai is their playground where they live in luxury and work on their dreams, getting richer by the day.

For the stars of the show, no purchase is too expensive, and no item is too costly.

A look into Dubai Bling season 2 star Salem Khammas' career

Dubai Bling season 2 star Salem Khammas went to California State University and obtained a bachelor's degree in accounting. He then enrolled himself in the MBA program at Zayed University.

Salem kickstarted his career in the banking sector, working as a bank manager at the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank in 2002. He quit his job in 2007 and went on to join the Al Ahli Holding Group, a prominent glass, aluminum and cladding contractor, as executive director. He stayed in this position for several years until 2015.

Salem then went on to found his own company called Shamal General Trading and currently serves as the chairman of four construction companies based in the United Arab Emirates: Autocad Construction, Abraj Construction, Kunoz Engr Consultancy, and Shamal GT.

With its roots firmly entrenched in the business landscape of Dubai, Salem's company was recently awarded the largest project undertaken by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Salem often collaborates businesswise with Indian billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Naveen Jindal.

Salem's professional duties take him to several bustling cities across the globe where he is often found traveling for work.

He leads a busy life as the responsibilities of running four different companies rest on his shoulders. He enjoys multiple sources of income that eventually add to his estimated net worth.

Dubai Bling season 2 star Salem Khammas' journey on the show

When Ebraheem Al Samadi introduced Salem Khammas as his 'brother' on the show, little did he know that his confidence in his friend would suffer from a set of impending reverses. They soon found themselves at loggerheads with each other.

Salem raised quite a few eyebrows on the show when he called cast mate DJ Bliss' wife Danya Mohammed a child, and opined that she should have rather stayed home. Danya, on the other hand, sat in a corner and listened to this during a dinner party while they were on the Alula trip.

As Ebraheem eventually took Danya's side in the conflict, a chaotic situation developed among the cast who started blaming Saleem. He, however, seemed unaffected by the conflict.

All episodes of Dubai Bling are available to stream on Netflix.