Salmon recall 2022: Brand, product, UPC code and everything to know amid listeria fears

St. James Smokehouse of Miami, Florida, is voluntarily recalling 93 cases of Scottish Smoke Salmon in fear of Listeria contamination.

The FDA announcement stated that the salmon product was sold and distributed by St. James via distributors between February and June 2022. The recalled products are marked with lot number #123172 and UPC 060022710356.

The recalled product was distributed to stores in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington State, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Safeway Washington State stores.

Customers in possession of the contaminated products with matching details should immediately discard the product or return it to the store for a refund.

The recall only affects the product with lot #123172 and UPC 060022710356. No other product from the brand is associated with the recall. Consumers with inquiries related to the recall can call 305-461-0231, Monday through Friday, from 8.00 am – 5.00 pm EST.

Listeria is caused by pathogens called Listeria monocytogenes. Food infected with these pathogens can cause food poisoning-like symptoms.

While healthy adults usually recover from the infection within a week, consuming Listeria-contaminated foods can be fatal for children and the elderly. An infection can also prove reasonably lethal for pregnant women, resulting in miscarriages and stillbirths.

Washington State Department of Agriculture detected Listeria in Scottish Smoke Salmon during routine sampling

The complete name of the St. James Smokehouse product is Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon. It is a product of Scotland and comes in 4oz packages.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture detected the Listeria contamination during routine sampling. In cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, St. James Smokehouse recalled its Scottish Smoke Salmon from the market.

No illness connected to the contamination has been reported as of Friday, September 2, 2022. However, people who have consumed the product recently are advised to seek medical advice.

Information related to Listeria

Listeria monocyte gene bacteria cause listeria infections or Listeriosis. The bacteria can be found in moist environments like soil, water, decaying vegetation, and animals. It can survive via refrigeration and other food preservation measures, making it a relatively dangerous pathogen.

The bacteria is generally transmitted when food is exposed to environments contaminated with L. monocytogenes. The symptoms of Listeriosis can vary from mild to severe depending on the patient's immune system.

Healthy individuals may suffer from symptoms that may include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, while people with a weak immune system might suffer from headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

The infection may lead to deaths in young children, the elderly, and other immuno-compromised individuals. Listeriosis can be fatal for pregnant women, resulting in miscarriages and other complications.

While the pathogen may enter into any food item placed under unhygienic conditions, contamination at large-scale industrial facilities occurs in milk products, raw or processed vegetables and fruits, poultry, sausages, hot dogs, deli meats, and raw or smoked fish like salmon and other seafood. L. monocytogenes can also be found in pet food.

Consumers should follow basic hygiene procedures to prevent getting infected with bacteria

Keeping a low refrigerator temperature helps prevent the growth of L. monocytogenes. The FDA advises setting the refrigerator to 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius) and the freezer to 0 degrees Fahrenheit (-18 degrees Celsius). Additionally, the inside walls of refrigerators should be regularly cleaned.

Utensils and cutting boards should be sanitized after every use, and hands should be washed with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food.

Edited by Sayati Das