Saloman's upcoming sneaker drops: Everything we know so far

During New York Fashion Week, USM modular furniture organized an event where Saloman showcased its upcoming drops. This event was held in NYC's Soho neighborhood, exhibiting cascades filled with Salomon's upcoming drops.

The event was assisted by A Clean Lit Space and Rarify, in celebrating New York Fashion Week. The French footwear brand Salomon collaborated with the USM Modular Furniture brand, displaying ten upcoming colorways of its archival pieces.

In the assortment of sneakers, Saloman showcased some of its best-selling models like X-T6, X-T4, X-ALP, Speedcross 3, and XT-Slate.

Saloman showcased ten upcoming sneaker colorways at New York Fashion Week

The Swiss brand USM Modular Furniture teamed up with Salomon to showcase its product named Cascade. This USM sculpture slash footwear was painted in a Sunset theme, exuding the brilliant detailing of color graduation. On this furniture, shoes were displayed.

The XT-6 model, one of the best-selling from Saloman, offers a single colorway at this event. The textile upper and waterproof gore-tex lining make the shoe a durable one, which will be dropped in a black/silver colorway in the upcoming months.

Another model from the XT lineage, the XT-4 was unveiled in four colorways at this event. This particular model is renowned for its agile quality which will adopt four diverse colorways which combine a tan color scheme with earthy brown. It also includes bold wheat, yellow, and blue.

Another model coming from the hiking section, the X-ALP, was unveiled in two different colorways: grey/tan/green and white/tan, offering a variety of shades for the upcoming drops.

Speedcross 3, renowned as the lightweight trail shoe from the brand, comes in one colorway, dressed in neon yellow and bright red. The final offering from the brand will be dressed in tan/soft pink/light purple and steel grey/ sandy tan/black.

At New York Fashion Week, Saloman showcased these ten colorways for the upcoming months. The brand, however, has garnered an assortment of other shoe collections and apparel sets.

XT-6 has come in a grey flannel colorway while Speedcross 6 Tea/Carbon is a new colorway in the new arrivals. In the hiking boot section, XT 4 iterations come in mid-top and low-cut silhouettes, augmenting the brand's durable shoe sections.

