Sam Smith 2023 Australia & New Zealand GLORIA the tour with Meg Mac: Tickets, dates, venues & more

In an exciting announcement, Sam Smith has announced their highly anticipated GLORIA tour, set to take place in Australia and New Zealand this October and November. Sydney-born singer-songwriter Meg Mac will join the tour as a special guest.

Meg Mac has had an impressive year, with her third studio album, Matter Of Time, claiming the coveted #1 position on the national ARIA Albums Chart in 2022, and is known for her mesmerizing performances.

Fans can expect a captivating collaboration as Sam Smith and Meg Mac grace the stage together during the GLORIA tour. With their combined talents and extensive discographies, the tour promises to be an unforgettable musical experience for fans in Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets are now available to buy via frontiertouring.com/samsmith. For more information, fans can follow their Instagram handle to stay updated.

Sam Smith's tour begins in Adelaide, ends in Auckland

Sam Smith will kick off the month-long scheduled event with a concert in Seoul, scheduled for April 1, 2023.

After visiting several cities across Australia and New Zealand, the singer will wrap up their tour with an Auckland concert on November 11, 2023. The following are the dates and venues for the GLORIA tour

October 28, 2023 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

October 31, 2023 - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

November 1, 2023 - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

November 3, 2023 - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

November 4, 2023 - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

November 8, 2023 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

November 11, 2023 - Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Sam Smith is a British singer-songwriter with five Grammy awards and seven nominations

Sam Smith is a British singer and songwriter and was born on May 19, 1992, in London, England, with the birth name Samuel Frederick Smith. Smith uses they/them pronouns and identifies himself as non-binary.

Smith's debut studio album, titled In the Lonely Hour, was released on May 26, 2014. The album achieved widespread success and topped the charts in several countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States. It featured hit singles like Stay with Me and I'm Not the Only One, which showcased Smith's emotional and powerful vocal range.

In the Lonely Hour received critical acclaim and garnered numerous awards and nominations. Smith has five Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, and is the first to receive both the Best New Artist and the Record of the Year awards in the same year.

Apart from their Grammy success, Smith has been honored with several other prestigious awards, like multiple BRIT Awards, including British Breakthrough Act and Global Success Award. Smith has also received accolades from the Billboard Music Awards, the American Music Awards, BET Awards and Academy Awards.

Overall, Sam Smith's music and talent have earned them widespread recognition in the music industry. Their powerful vocals, emotional delivery and relatable songwriting have resonated with millions of listeners around the world.

Smith's success and impact have solidified their place as one of the most significant and influential artists of their generation.