Samuel Kim freed from Brave Entertainment contract after successfully winning lawsuit

In a historic moment for Samuel Kim and his fans, the K-pop idol's contract with Brave Entertainment has been voided after he successfully won his lawsuit against the music label.

The lawsuit was on its third year when the verdict was finally handed down earlier today. Celebrating the occasion, Samuel Kim posted on Instagram a letter penned to his fans to thank them for their support.

Samuel Kim pens emotional letter to fans after a winning 3-year long lawsuit against Brave Entertainment

On November 17, 2021, the Seoul Central District Court delivered judgment that Samuel Kim's contract with Brave Entertainment would be voided. The ruling comes three years after the lawsuit was initially filed in 2019.

The countersuit filed by Brave Entertainment against the K-pop idol has also been dismissed. The label had asked for $845k in damages to be paid to them.

After the ruling, Samuel Kim uploaded a post on Instagram thanking his fans, known as Garnets, for sticking by this side throughout the entire time. Many hope to see him make a return to the music industry soon, as his activities have been stalled by the lawsuit.

Who is Samuel Kim? A look into his relationship with Brave Entertainment

Samuel Kim Arredondo is a 19-year-old singer in the K-pop industry. He was originally part of Pledis Entertainment's boy group Seventeen line-up until he left before their debut in 2013.

The singer then formed a duo with rapper One called 1Punch. After releasing an album, One joined YG Entertainment, which ultimately resulted in the duo's disbandment.

In 2017, Samuel Kim joined Produce 101 as a trainee from Brave Entertainment. Participants in the show were eliminated or kept based on audience votes.

Despite scoring near the top throughout the entire show, he suddenly dropped a steep amount during the show's finale, thus losing his spot as a Wanna One member.

Many suspect Kim was ousted through illegal methods, as it was revealed recently that Mnet, the show's network, had tampered with the votes throughout the show. Afterward, Samuel Kim debuted as a solo artist and released several albums and singles.

In 2019, Samuel Kim filed a lawsuit against his agency, claiming that he never received proper payments. Brave Entertainment filed a countersuit for $845k, asking for damages, claiming that Samuel had refused to perform and the company had allegedly suffered losses as a result.

Samuel's representative explained that his agency refused to show his contract during his time as a 1Punch member. Brave allegedly refused to show his financial statements to him, only showing them "unprofessional" slips every three to four years.

The representative had stated that they were primarily looking to get Samuel Kim's contract terminated and then work on the money issue later. As his contract is now nullified, there is a possibility that he is looking to seek monetary compensation.

