San Diego's Wonderfront Festival 2024: Lineup, tickets, dates, location, & all you need to know

San Diego's Wonderfront Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 10 to May 12, 2024, around San Diego's downtown waterfront, including the Seaport Village and nearby waterfront parks. The 2024 festival will be the third edition after being held in 2019 and 2022.

Wonderfront Festival's 2024 edition will feature performances by music acts such as Kaytranda, JID, Beck, The Roots, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Dominic Fike, among others.

Early Bird tickets are currently on sale and can be accessed by registering at the festival's official website. After registration, a promo code will be sent to the registration contact of the interested party, which can then be used to purchase said ticket.

Weekend tickets are priced at $399 for the general category, while the VIP Wonderwall tickets are priced at $999. One-day tickets are also available and are priced at $129 for the general category and $399 for the VIP category. All ticket purchases are subject to additional processing and service fees.

Hotel packages are also available for the upcoming festival. They start from $138 and go up to $1499 plus fees and taxes per person, depending upon the package in question.

San Diego's Wonderfront Festival 2024 lineup

San Diego's Wonderfront Festival is returning after a second hiatus in 2023 due to the underwhelming response and subsequent revenue dip in the 2022 edition. The 2024 edition, marking the festival's return, is set to feature several prominent artists, including headliners Kaytranda, JID, Weezer, Dominic Fike, Beck, and MT Joy.

The full lineup for San Diego's Wonderfront Festival 2024 is given below according to corresponding dates:

May 10, 2024:

Kaytranda

JID

T-Pain

MK

Joey Bada$$

Dayglow

Channel Tres

Bakar

Paris Texas

Surf Mesa

Phony Ppl

Sudan Archives

Healy

Allan Rayman

Amo Amo

Meridian

May 11, 2024:

Weezer

Dominic Fike

Carly Rae Jepsen

Milky Chance

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Badbadnotgood

Poolside

Q

Sunroom

IDKHOW

Fiji Blue

Kid Bloom

Proxima Parada

Trash Panda

Action Bronson presents Dr.Bachlava and The Human Growth Hormone

May 12, 2024:

Beck

Mt.Joy

The Roots

Marcus King

Steel Pulse

Natasha Bedingfield

Fruit Bats

Rayland Baxter

Alice Phoebe Lou

Abby Anderson

Samm Henshaw

JD Clayton

Mapache

Saint Cecilia

Sandy's

Polo & Pan

DJ Set Sun

San Diego's Wonderfront Festival 2024 is being partnered by BellyUp, a local entertainment promoter, the San Diego-based event venue of RMD Group, and The Casbah nightclub.

Also partnering with the festival are the San Diego city bodies, such as the Port of San Diego, the Downtown San Diego Partnership, and the San Diego Tourism Marketing District, with the latter funding parts of the festival.

Rob Machado Foundation, which is dedicated to providing a pathway for sustainable choices by the city's youth, rounds off the partnering entities alongside the Music Box craft beer venue and Skatepark project.

Wonderfront Festival was created in 2019 as an attempt at a marquee festival in San Diego. However, since its inaugural edition, the festival has been plagued by several issues, with patrons facing difficulties navigating between the spread-out stages and issues of performance schedule conflict and sound quality. The festival also had to be canceled twice due to Covid 19.

