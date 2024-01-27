Parklife 2024: Age restriction, lineup, where to buy tickets, dates, venues and more

Parklife, the highly anticipated annual UK music festival, is set to return to Heaton Park, Manchester, in June. The two-day live event will take place over the weekend of Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, 2024.
The 2024 edition will be the festival's 14th edition. It was first held in 2010 and has been held annually ever since, except for the 2020 edition, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The complete lineup for Parklife 2024, which will be headlined by Doja Cat, Disclosure, and more, was announced via a post on the festival's official Instagram page on January 23, 2024.
The Three UK pre-sale went live on January 24 at 10 am for 48 hours. Festival pre-sale tickets were available beginning January 25 at 10 am, followed by general on-sale on January 26 at 10 am local time.
Visitors under 17 years of age will not be allowed. 17-year-olds must be accompanied by a guardian aged 18 or over, with a maximum of 4 under-18s per guardian.
General Admission passes for each day will cost £79.50 + booking fees, while GA passes for the entire weekend will cost £135 + booking fees. VIP passes for each day start at £115 + booking fees, while a VIP pass for the entire weekend will set you back £169.50 + booking fees.
Tickets can be purchased via the festival website or through See Tickets, Ticketmaster, and Live Nation.
Parklife 2024 Lineup
Over 150 artists are set to play at this year's edition of Parklife, which is considered the largest music festival in Manchester.
American rapper Doja Cat will be performing her first show as a headliner at a UK festival. The Kiss Me More artist already broke new ground earlier this month by becoming the first female rapper to headline Coachella.
Also headlining the event are the British electronic music duo Disclosure. The brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence known for their dance classic Latch featuring Sam Smith, will be playing their only UK performance of the year at Parklife.
Apart from the headliners, some of the best producers in the industry like Kaytranada, Peggy Gou, and FourTet will also be making appearances at Parklife along with a diverse group of acts like the Sugababes, Mahalia, J Hus, Becky Hill, Anne-Marie, Rudimental, among others.
The current lineup for each respective venue at the Parklife 2024 Festival is given below:
Saturday, June 8, 2024:
The Valley:
- Disclosure
- Four Tet
- Peggy Gou
- Nia Archives
- Sammy Virji
- CASisDEAD
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Rich Reason / JYOTY
The Parklife Stage:
- Shy FX
- Digga D
- Becky Hill
- Mahalia
- Sugababes
- Nicola Bear
- Killowen
- Lolahol
- Kenya Grace
The Hangar:
- Camelphat
- PAWSA
- Dennis Cruz
- James Organ
- Nautica (UK)
- Fideles
- SYREETA
- Carlita
Magic Sky:
- Sub Focus
- Wilkinson
- Hybrid Minds
- Bou / Hedex
- Eksman
- TURNO
- Kings of the Rollers
- Inja
- Mozey
- IC3
- Mark XTC
- Tempza
- Emily Makis
- Born on Road
- DREPS
- Carasel
- MC ID
- Northbase
- Hi-Phi
- Mc Frost
- Adapt
- Blive 247
Palmhouse:
- Skream
- Moodymann
- Eliza Rose
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Eclair Fifi
- Kilimanjaro
- Tia Cousins
G Stage:
- Majestic
- D.O.D
- Danny Howard
- Belters Only
- Jazzy
- Arielle Free
- Rob McPartland
- Jimmy Turnbull
Casa Bacardi:
- Bakey
- Main Phase
- IZCO
- Ghoulish
- ThtGrl
- DJ Chaise
- DJ Cosworth
- Mia Lily
- 33 Below
Sunday, June 9, 2024:
The Valley:
- Rudimental
- J Hus
- Doja Cat
- Anne-Marie
- Ella Henderson
- Children of Zeus
- Uncle Waffles
- Strandz
The Parklife Stage:
- Kaytranada
- Krysko
- Folamour
- ANOTR
- Tsha
- Salute
- Barry Can't Swim
The Hangar:
- Patrick Topping
- Loco Dice
- FISHER
- Chris Lake
- Dom Dolla
- DJ Boring
- Sarah Story
- Under Construction
Magic Sky:
- Hannah Laing
- Trym
- DJ HEARTSTRING
- Faster Horses
- HorsegiirL
- Samba Boys
- Leaha
Palmhouse:
- Enzo Siragusa
- Josh Baker
- Oden & Fatzo
- Rossi.
- Max Dean
- Toman
- PACH
G Stage:
- P Money
- Chimpo
- Chloe Robinson
- Strategy
- Fox
- Chunky
- Zed Bias
- Hamdi
- MPH
- T-Man
- Sparkz
- Oppidan
- Badger
- Girls Don't Sync
- Jordan Villa
- Dr Dubplate
- DJ jackum
- LARISHKA
- Bullet Tooth
- Pj Bridger
- Specialist Moss
- Butchaboi
Casa Bacardi:
- Gina Breeze
- Jasper TYGNER
- ALETHA
- Kiimi
- DJ Love
- Joe Motion
- Sue Veneers
Parklife originally went by the name Mad Ferret Festival and took place at Platt Fields Park in Rusholme, Manchester. To keep up with the increasing number of visitors that attended the festival each year, the event had to move to Heaton Park in 2013.
As one of the most anticipated annual festivals for dance and electronic music, tickets to previous editions of Parklife have sold out in minutes. Event organizers expect the 2024 edition to be no different, with the venue projected to attract over 80,000 visitors over the two-day festival.
