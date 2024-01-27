Parklife 2024: Age restriction, lineup, where to buy tickets, dates, venues and more

Parklife, the highly anticipated annual UK music festival, is set to return to Heaton Park, Manchester, in June. The two-day live event will take place over the weekend of Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, 2024.

The 2024 edition will be the festival's 14th edition. It was first held in 2010 and has been held annually ever since, except for the 2020 edition, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complete lineup for Parklife 2024, which will be headlined by Doja Cat, Disclosure, and more, was announced via a post on the festival's official Instagram page on January 23, 2024.

The Three UK pre-sale went live on January 24 at 10 am for 48 hours. Festival pre-sale tickets were available beginning January 25 at 10 am, followed by general on-sale on January 26 at 10 am local time.

Visitors under 17 years of age will not be allowed. 17-year-olds must be accompanied by a guardian aged 18 or over, with a maximum of 4 under-18s per guardian.

General Admission passes for each day will cost £79.50 + booking fees, while GA passes for the entire weekend will cost £135 + booking fees. VIP passes for each day start at £115 + booking fees, while a VIP pass for the entire weekend will set you back £169.50 + booking fees.

Tickets can be purchased via the festival website or through See Tickets, Ticketmaster, and Live Nation.

Parklife 2024 Lineup

Over 150 artists are set to play at this year's edition of Parklife, which is considered the largest music festival in Manchester.

American rapper Doja Cat will be performing her first show as a headliner at a UK festival. The Kiss Me More artist already broke new ground earlier this month by becoming the first female rapper to headline Coachella.

Also headlining the event are the British electronic music duo Disclosure. The brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence known for their dance classic Latch featuring Sam Smith, will be playing their only UK performance of the year at Parklife.

Apart from the headliners, some of the best producers in the industry like Kaytranada, Peggy Gou, and FourTet will also be making appearances at Parklife along with a diverse group of acts like the Sugababes, Mahalia, J Hus, Becky Hill, Anne-Marie, Rudimental, among others.

The current lineup for each respective venue at the Parklife 2024 Festival is given below:

Saturday, June 8, 2024:

The Valley:

Disclosure

Four Tet

Peggy Gou

Nia Archives

Sammy Virji

CASisDEAD

Interplanetary Criminal

Rich Reason / JYOTY

The Parklife Stage:

Shy FX

Digga D

Becky Hill

Mahalia

Sugababes

Nicola Bear

Killowen

Lolahol

Kenya Grace

The Hangar:

Camelphat

PAWSA

Dennis Cruz

James Organ

Nautica (UK)

Fideles

SYREETA

Carlita

Magic Sky:

Sub Focus

Wilkinson

Hybrid Minds

Bou / Hedex

Eksman

TURNO

Kings of the Rollers

Inja

Mozey

IC3

Mark XTC

Tempza

Emily Makis

Born on Road

DREPS

Carasel

MC ID

Northbase

Hi-Phi

Mc Frost

Adapt

Blive 247

Palmhouse:

Skream

Moodymann

Eliza Rose

Interplanetary Criminal

Eclair Fifi

Kilimanjaro

Tia Cousins

G Stage:

Majestic

D.O.D

Danny Howard

Belters Only

Jazzy

Arielle Free

Rob McPartland

Jimmy Turnbull

Casa Bacardi:

Bakey

Main Phase

IZCO

Ghoulish

ThtGrl

DJ Chaise

DJ Cosworth

Mia Lily

33 Below

Sunday, June 9, 2024:

The Valley:

Rudimental

J Hus

Doja Cat

Anne-Marie

Ella Henderson

Children of Zeus

Uncle Waffles

Strandz

The Parklife Stage:

Kaytranada

Krysko

Folamour

ANOTR

Tsha

Salute

Barry Can't Swim

The Hangar:

Patrick Topping

Loco Dice

FISHER

Chris Lake

Dom Dolla

DJ Boring

Sarah Story

Under Construction

Magic Sky:

Hannah Laing

Trym

DJ HEARTSTRING

Faster Horses

HorsegiirL

Samba Boys

Leaha

Palmhouse:

Enzo Siragusa

Josh Baker

Oden & Fatzo

Rossi.

Max Dean

Toman

PACH

G Stage:

P Money

Chimpo

Chloe Robinson

Strategy

Fox

Chunky

Zed Bias

Hamdi

MPH

T-Man

Sparkz

Oppidan

Badger

Girls Don't Sync

Jordan Villa

Dr Dubplate

DJ jackum

LARISHKA

Bullet Tooth

Pj Bridger

Specialist Moss

Butchaboi

Casa Bacardi:

Gina Breeze

Jasper TYGNER

ALETHA

Kiimi

DJ Love

Joe Motion

Sue Veneers

Parklife originally went by the name Mad Ferret Festival and took place at Platt Fields Park in Rusholme, Manchester. To keep up with the increasing number of visitors that attended the festival each year, the event had to move to Heaton Park in 2013.

As one of the most anticipated annual festivals for dance and electronic music, tickets to previous editions of Parklife have sold out in minutes. Event organizers expect the 2024 edition to be no different, with the venue projected to attract over 80,000 visitors over the two-day festival.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.