How much are tickets to Beyond Wonderland 2024? Lineup, date, location, & more as The Chainsmokers, Benny Benassi, & more set to headline

Beyond Wonderland has come up with its first festival of the year, Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024. It will be a world of enchantment with major references to popular characters and events from the Alice in Wonderland story.

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024 will span two days' worth of music, art, interactions and activities, beginning on March 22, 2024. The festival is set to take place at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino.

The trippy Alice in Wonderland-themed festival has fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting to get their hands on tickets to the event which are available for purchase at a downpayment of $9.99 and will be on sale from Friday, January 5, 2024, onwards on the festival's website.

This festival will host over 100 musicians and bands including The Chainsmokers, Benny Benassi, and Afrojack. The event has six stages set up, giving the audience multiple music genres to pick from dubstep and techno to house, and more.

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024: Everything you need to know about the upcoming music festival

Image Via Beyond Wonderland's website

The annual dance festival has returned to California's NOS Event Centre in San Bernardino, with Beyond Wonderland 2024.

Headliners, the official title given to all attendees by the organizers of the festival, will have an opportunity to explore the Alice in Wonderland-themed event from Friday, March 22 to Saturday, March 23, 2024.

The event's organizers, Insomniac Events, have covered all the details from ticket prices and line-ups to medical facilities, travel, and accommodations, on the festival's official website.

They also said about anybody interested in attending the event:

"In this place, we affirm that we are kindred spirits bound by deep passion, not only for the music we love but for the community that surrounds it. That community is why we are here. You are the heart of Beyond Wonderland. YOU are the Headliner."

Besides music, the festival's other main attractions include the various psychedelic art installations, which create an immersive, interactive experience for the "headliners", with costumed performers parading the event center.

The upcoming Beyond Wonderland SoCal festival is set to feature six stages, each uniquely designed and named with a whimsical and mysterious touch, adding to the overall "Wonderland" theme of this event.

The main stages for this festival will include:

The Queen’s Domain Mad Hatter’s Castle Caterpillar’s Garden Cheshire Woods The Looking Glass Sea of Wonder

The event is said to feature over 100 of the world's most popular dance musicians, including the Grammy-winning duo The Chainsmokers. Other popular artists one can hope to see at this event are Benny Benassi, Alesso, Madeon, Subtronics, Chris Lorenzo, Wax Motif, J. Worra, and many, many more.

The full line-up for the festival was posted, in alphabetical order, to all their social media pages.

Tickets for the festival will be on sale on Friday, January 5, 2024. Interested fans will be able to purchase Two-day GA, GA+ and VIP tickets. Fans have been allowed to either pay the tickets full price or purchase the pre-sale tickets for a downpayment of $9.99.

The GA Experience pass offers holders a basic entry to the festival along with other basic amenities. The GA Experience+ pass offers holders an expedited dedicated entry line with special access to premium, air-conditioned restroom trailers.

The VIP Elevated Experience pass offers holders expedited festival entry, dedicated VIP lockers, water refill stations, mobile charging facilities, dedicated restrooms, access to exclusive VIP dance areas and VIP lounge, complimentary wifi access various other benefits.

What is the Beyond Wonderland festival?

Fan engaging with a performer at Beyond Wonderland 2023 (Image via X/ @BeyondWland)

Beyond Wonderland is an EDM dance music festival hosted and organized by Insomniac Events, a music event promoter and distributor, who took the Alice in Wonderland story deeper with the festival's inception in 2010.

Building on Alice's psychedelic escapades, the festival has ushered in Headliners from across the world to journey down the musically bound, whimsical rabbit hole.

Southern California, Seattle, Monterrey, Mexico, Bogota and Colombia have all witnessed Alice, the Queen and other curious characters from the story weaving a surreal tale to the backdrop of magical stages, fully costumed performers and music from all across the EDM landscape.