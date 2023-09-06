"Thought they were brothers": The Chainsmokers Calvin Klein photoshoot sparks hilarious memes online 

As The Chainsmokers get all ready to release their upcoming album, Summertime Friends, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart created the parody of the 2019 Calvin Klein photoshoot that featured Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber. In the original black and white picture, the Biebers donned CK innerwear and jeans, as Justin laid his hands around Hailey’s hips.

While the 2019 CK photoshoot was Justin and Hailey’s first after their wedding, the photoshoot has now been recreated by The Chainsmokers, as they poked fun at the pose and the monochrome detailing. In the viral picture, The Chainsmokers duo can be seen in the exact same pose, both being shirtless and in jeans with Pall’s CK underwear also visible.

The Chainsmokers members, Pall and Taggart also shared the images on their respective handles and also made it the cover for pre-release which is available on their official website. However, as the picture went viral on social media, netizens started commenting hilariously on the pictures.

As an X account, @PopCrave shared the image on the platform, an internet user commented and said:

Social media users share reactions as Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart shared a parody image of the 2019 CK photoshoot featuring Justin and Hailey Bieber. (Image via X)

As The Chainsmokers shared the image on their official Instagram handle, they also shared a funny caption, taking a dig at their creative director, claiming how they are “never trusting” their team again. At the same time, they also shared the original image of Justin and Hailey, which was their source of inspiration for the shoot.

Netizens reacted hilariously as The Chainsmokers released their cover image inspired by the 2019 Calvin Klein photoshoot

As The Chainsmokers shared the picture on Instagram and several other platforms, the netizens went gaga over the pictures and began sharing them. Soon, the picture went viral, and many started sharing memes based on the picture.

As @PopCrave shared the image on X, here is how the netizens reacted:

While the internet has gone gaga over the image, Justin and Hailey Bieber have not yet commented on the picture, and neither has Calvin Klein.