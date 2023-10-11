F1 drivers who have burner accounts on social media feat. Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and more

Lewis Hamilton seems to have exposed himself by following his own burner account on Instagram, and fans are losing their minds on social media.

Lewis Hamilton has over 34 million followers on Instagram, and he only follows three other accounts. One of the accounts belongs to his dog, Roscoe; the other two are Mission 44 and Plus 44 World. All three accounts are associated with Lewis Hamilton.

Until yesterday, Hamilton was spotted by fans following another account. That account is a private Instagram account that only follows one person and has one post.

The account doesn't have a user name, but it has a vague Instagram ID and an interesting bio that reads:

"LH burning account"

The contents of the account are unknown since it is private, but Hamilton isn't the only driver to have a burner social media account. Fans have spotted several other drivers following their own burner accounts through their following lists.

George Russell also has a burner account, and his girlfriend Carmen Mundt is following the account, which leads the fans to speculate that it's Russell's burner account.

Similarly, McLaren's rookie, Oscar Piastri, also follows his own burner account. So does Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Fans seem to have found the drivers' private accounts through their following lists and mutual followers. But all the burner accounts are private, so fans do not know the contents of the accounts.

It is not uncommon for famous celebrities and world-famous athletes to have a private burner account. Drivers like to have a social media account where they are not under the scrutiny of fans and the press.

Lewis Hamilton sends fans into a meltdown after he follows his own burner account

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton sent his fans into a meltdown when he was spotted following his own burner account on Instagram. Athletes often create burner accounts to scroll through social media without any pressure from their fans or the public.

Hamilton, who only followed a handful of accounts that were associated with him and his brand, suddenly followed a random account, which happens to be his burner account.

Fans spotted this, and some had the best reaction to Hamilton's recent actions.

Some fans even trolled Hamilton online stating he misspelt 'burner' instead of 'burning' in his bio.

