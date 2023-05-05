Sanctuary season 1 review: An intriguing story that takes the audience into the fascinating world of sumo wrestling

Sanctuary season 1 is the latest addition to Netflix's promising list of Japanese series. The gripping drama series centered around the sumo wrestling culture arrived on the popular streaming platform on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The series' original title is Sankuchuari seiiki. Tomoki Kanazawa has acted as the writer for the Netflix series, while it has been directed by Kan Eguchi.

As stated in the brief official description for Sanctuary season 1, released by Netflix:

"A tough, desperate kid becomes a sumo wrestler, captivating fans with his cocky attitude — and upsetting an industry steeped in tradition."

Since the series' arrival on the streaming platform, the audience has been quite curious to learn how the first season of Sanctuary has turned out. It delves deep into the traditional world of sumo wrestling and presents the audience with a dramatically built plot.

Despite being a bit slow at times, the series is definitely worth the watch.

A review of Sanctuary season 1 on Netflix: A promising representation of sumo wrestling culture

An engrossing story presented in a dramatic way

The first season of Sanctuary depicts the story of Kiyoshi Oze aka Enno, a troublesome sumo wrestler, whose unconventional wrestling techniques and fierce attitude see him rise in the sumo wrestling world. However, his attitude also upsets the sumo wrestling community, which is all about staying true to the traditions.

Throughout season 1, the main character, Enno, is seen getting into trouble for his unconventional tricks and anger issues. However, towards the end of the first season, he is seen changing into a whole new person who has immense respect for the Sumo community and their culture.

The writer of the Netflix series, Tomoki Kanazawa, has done an impressive job of presenting viewers with an essentially sports story that is peppered with emotionally driven events.

Where the series stands out from other sports-drama shows is that it puts its main focus on human emotions and their response to the circumstances.

The series has an excellent blend of sports activities and the culture related to it. Thus, without a shred of doubt, the writing is one of the biggest highlights of the series and makes it a watch-worthy experience.

Solid direction is let down a bit by slow pacing

The director of the series, Kan Eguchi, has done an amazing job of filming the scenes in such a way that they feel raw and spontaneous, without being too out of control. The way he has captured the emotional nuances portrayed by the characters in the series is absolutely commendable.

Especially scenes such as the one where Enno beats another sumo wrestler from the rival team with a chair or the one where he refuses to back down even after getting blackmailed, are well-thought-out and shot in an effective way.

However, what lets down the series, Sanctuary, a bit, is its slow pacing, especially at the beginning of the series. There are moments during the first few episodes, where the audience may feel that the story is being dragged on unnecessarily.

But, despite this flaw, the series is a must-watch, especially for admirers of sports dramas.

Wataru Ichinose as Enno shines throughout season 1 of the series

Actor Wataru Ichinose is undoubtedly the perfect fit for the feisty lead character, Enno. He has dived deep into the character and portrayed all the complex layers that the character holds, to the screen.

His portrayal is realistic and appealing. The way he has shown the subtle yet powerful shifting of his character's traits from the very beginning to the end is praise-worthy.

In scenes, such as the one where Enno is seen completely broken down or the one where the character is seen getting humiliated by opposite team members or the one where he rekindles his passion for sumo wrestling, the actor is gripping to watch. Thus, Wataru's portrayal of Enno is another highlight of the series, Sanctuary.

Other actors on the cast list include Shioli Kutsuna, Eugene Ko, Shota Sometani, Koyuki, Kimiko Yo, Tomorô Taguchi, Pierre Taki, Gorô Kishitani, Hiroki Sumi, Akira Nakao, and a few others. They have also done a great job of playing their respective roles.

Catch Sanctuary season 1, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

