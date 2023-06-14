Sanderson Sisters Cottage Lego set: Release date, price, features, and everything to know

There's a long way to go until Halloween but Lego's new Hocus Pocus set is sure to get consumers excited about decorating for the spooky holiday as early as July. The toy brick maker recently announced a brand new set based on the Sanderson Sisters Cottage from Disney's cult classic, Hocus Pocus. The 2,316-piece set is set to hit stores next month, on July 4, 2023, at a price tag of $229.99.

The Sanderson Sisters Cottage Lego set is an extremely detailed depiction of the home base of Hocus Pocus' witchy trio of sisters. The model was a fan-designed set, originally made by Amber Veyt from Belgium back in 2021 which was made into a commercial product via the Lego Ideas platform.

A Hocus Pocus Lego set is all set for a July release. (Image via lego.com)

The Sanderson Sisters Cottage Lego set is packed with spooky and exciting features for Hocus Pocus fans to enjoy

The intricately crafted set is jam-packed with a ton of exciting features, Hocus Pocus references, and crazy easter eggs. The set features iconic characters from the franchise, namely, the titular trio of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson along with the Dennison siblings Max and Dani, Halloween enthusiast, Alison Watts, and last but not least, Thackery Binx in his cat form.

The Iconic Hocus Pocus characters are back in brick form (Image via lego.com)

The Sanderson Sisters Cottage is charmingly crafted with green vines and mold creeping across the walls of the brown and beige cottage, with a purple flame bursting out the chimney that stands tall on the cracked grey roof. A lonely, almost dead tree guards the gates of the isolated cottage, with a sign board that says, "closed" attached to it, eerily beckoning young adventurers.

The eerily welcoming gates (Image via lego.com)

The hallowed graveyard where much of the movie's action takes place is also present in the set. The graveyard contains marked graves for, Thackery's sister Emily Binx and friendly zombie, Billy Butcherson, whose character model is the only notable omission in the otherwise perfect set.

The Iconic hallowed graveyard is also back in brick form (Image via lego.com)

Other notable details include the infamous black flame candle and the iconic spellbook, guarded only by a glass display case and a "PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH" sign, but of course, Max doesn't really care, does he? Features like a detachable fireplace and the ability of the structure's roof and walls to open up, revealing the interior, only add to the allure of the set.

The infamous spellbook, protected by a glass case and a "please do not touch" sign (Image via lego.com)

The Sanderson sister's color-coded shared single bed is another cute little detail in the brand-new set along with their nasty cauldron cooking up some evil concoctions over the bright flames of an LED brick. Mary Sanderson's flying vacuum and Alisson's salt are other notable memorabilia that make the set complete.

The Sanderson sisters' shared bed and flying vacuum cleaner (Image via lego.com)

Fans can't wait to get their hands on the brand-new Sanderson Sisters Cottage set

On Monday, June 12, 2023, Lego released a trailer for The Sanderson Sisters Cottage set on Twitter prompting immediate excited responses from Hocus Pocus fans. Fans responded with iconic Hocus Pocus gifs and talked about how long they've been waiting for this.

LEGO @LEGO_Group Put a spell on it and make it yours! The new LEGO Ideas Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters' Cottage set has been summoned to stores… Put a spell on it and make it yours! The new LEGO Ideas Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters' Cottage set has been summoned to stores… https://t.co/Qd7YSGA7pY

Liam Dearden @liamdearden ‍ @LEGO_Group I’m going to be running AMUK whilst building the Sanderson Cottage! Hocus Pocus is my favourite childhood movie so this is a Day 1 purchase for me thanks to Lego VIP!! @LEGO_Group I’m going to be running AMUK whilst building the Sanderson Cottage! Hocus Pocus is my favourite childhood movie so this is a Day 1 purchase for me thanks to Lego VIP!! ✨🙌🐈‍⬛ https://t.co/vUuaBXZU2J

Eliza Bluestein @BluesteinEliza we’ve been waiting for a long time @LEGO_Group So excited for this!! My friend and I love Bette and we’re planning on buying the setwe’ve been waiting for a long time @LEGO_Group So excited for this!! My friend and I love Bette and we’re planning on buying the set💕 we’ve been waiting for a long time

YarnYoshi4Life @WoollyYarn @LEGO_Group I miss Spooky LEGO sets so much, so this set really has my attention. 🧹 @LEGO_Group I miss Spooky LEGO sets so much, so this set really has my attention. 🧹

The only thing that threw off a few fans was the omission of fan-favorite zombie, Billy Butcherson, despite the presence of his grave.

Devin Reed @DevinReed1138 @LEGO_Group This is amazing! I’m a bit disappointed there’s no Billy Butcherson minifig though @LEGO_Group This is amazing! I’m a bit disappointed there’s no Billy Butcherson minifig though 😞

Carrie Kerr @carrie_kerr @LEGO_Group I have a lot of LEGO Ideas sets and my favourite thing about them is the cool references/Easter eggs. No detail is ever missed. I have been waiting so long for a Hocus Pocus set and finally here’s a set but no Billy minifig? Massive fail! Please LEGO, give us Billy! @LEGO_Group I have a lot of LEGO Ideas sets and my favourite thing about them is the cool references/Easter eggs. No detail is ever missed. I have been waiting so long for a Hocus Pocus set and finally here’s a set but no Billy minifig? Massive fail! Please LEGO, give us Billy!

The Sanderson Sisters Cottage set is priced at $229.99 and will be available on the official Lego website on July 1, 2023, for VIPs and three days later for everyone else.

