Sanderson Sisters Cottage Lego set: Release date, price, features, and everything to know

There's a long way to go until Halloween but Lego's new Hocus Pocus set is sure to get consumers excited about decorating for the spooky holiday as early as July. The toy brick maker recently announced a brand new set based on the Sanderson Sisters Cottage from Disney's cult classic, Hocus Pocus. The 2,316-piece set is set to hit stores next month, on July 4, 2023, at a price tag of $229.99.
The Sanderson Sisters Cottage Lego set is an extremely detailed depiction of the home base of Hocus Pocus' witchy trio of sisters. The model was a fan-designed set, originally made by Amber Veyt from Belgium back in 2021 which was made into a commercial product via the Lego Ideas platform.
The Sanderson Sisters Cottage Lego set is packed with spooky and exciting features for Hocus Pocus fans to enjoy
The intricately crafted set is jam-packed with a ton of exciting features, Hocus Pocus references, and crazy easter eggs. The set features iconic characters from the franchise, namely, the titular trio of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson along with the Dennison siblings Max and Dani, Halloween enthusiast, Alison Watts, and last but not least, Thackery Binx in his cat form.
The Sanderson Sisters Cottage is charmingly crafted with green vines and mold creeping across the walls of the brown and beige cottage, with a purple flame bursting out the chimney that stands tall on the cracked grey roof. A lonely, almost dead tree guards the gates of the isolated cottage, with a sign board that says, "closed" attached to it, eerily beckoning young adventurers.
The hallowed graveyard where much of the movie's action takes place is also present in the set. The graveyard contains marked graves for, Thackery's sister Emily Binx and friendly zombie, Billy Butcherson, whose character model is the only notable omission in the otherwise perfect set.
Other notable details include the infamous black flame candle and the iconic spellbook, guarded only by a glass display case and a "PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH" sign, but of course, Max doesn't really care, does he? Features like a detachable fireplace and the ability of the structure's roof and walls to open up, revealing the interior, only add to the allure of the set.
The Sanderson sister's color-coded shared single bed is another cute little detail in the brand-new set along with their nasty cauldron cooking up some evil concoctions over the bright flames of an LED brick. Mary Sanderson's flying vacuum and Alisson's salt are other notable memorabilia that make the set complete.
Fans can't wait to get their hands on the brand-new Sanderson Sisters Cottage set
On Monday, June 12, 2023, Lego released a trailer for The Sanderson Sisters Cottage set on Twitter prompting immediate excited responses from Hocus Pocus fans. Fans responded with iconic Hocus Pocus gifs and talked about how long they've been waiting for this.
The only thing that threw off a few fans was the omission of fan-favorite zombie, Billy Butcherson, despite the presence of his grave.
The Sanderson Sisters Cottage set is priced at $229.99 and will be available on the official Lego website on July 1, 2023, for VIPs and three days later for everyone else.