Sandra Diaz-Twine weighs in on MJ's resentment toward The Challenge alums CT Tamburello and Trishelle

In her recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sandra Diaz-Twine discussed MJ's "saltiness" towards CT and Trishelle for taking her out at the end. The Survivor alum also spoke about her strategy as a Faithful and how things would've turned out if Kate had been eliminated in her place. She also spoke about what influenced CT's decision to banish her instead of Kate.

In the interview, Sandra confirmed MJ's disappointment with Chris and Trishelle after they exempted her from the $208,100 prize money. Expressing her thoughts over the same, Sandra said that she understood it because MJ was not "a gamer."

MJ expressed her disappointment with CT and Trishelle's finale decision at the reunion, which aired right after the finale episode on March 7, 2024.

Sandra Diaz-Twine opened up about MJ's discontent with Chris and Trishelle's decision to banish her

In the Entertainment Weekly interview, Sandra Diaz-Twine was asked about her opinion on MJ's resentment towards Chris and Trishelle. MJ was unhappy with the two as they had banished her at the last moment in the finale episode of The Traitors season 2.

Sandra said that she understood where MJ came from with the resentment as she isn't a gamer. She added that a Big Brother contestant won't know what it's like to be on a cutthroat game like The Traitors.

"She doesn't know what it's like to be voted out or get sent packing on Big Brother when they vote you out and you're evicted. So she doesn't know what it's like to get taken out of a game," Sandra noted.

The reality star then spoke about feeling no sympathy for MJ because she voted to banish Sandra despite being allied with her for the rest of the season.

"But I had no sympathy, because she had done that to me in our episode. It was essentially like 20 minutes prior, she had banished me and I had to take it," The Survivor alum went on to say.

Sandra Diaz-Twine spoke about how MJ hurt her by voting to banish her and said that she had to "deal with it" knowing that from the first day, she had protected MJ.

"I had to deal with it knowing that all along from day one — because MJ was under fire once in the castle — I protected her. I was like, 'Don't worry about it, MJ, you're not going home. I know you're Faithful'."

Sandra went on to say that MJ didn't do the same for her, which hurt her and she didn't feel bad about the latter being banished at the end.

What did Sandra Diaz-Twine have to say about her strategy as a Faithful on The Traitors season 2?

Sandra Diaz-Twine said she had watched seasons of The Traitors New Zealand, Australia, and the UK and made an observation that made her come up with a strategy. She said that she noticed the people "that are close to the Traitors don't get murdered or banished. Sandra added that after watching the other seasons, she knew how she would get to the end.

She also discussed the changes she needed to make in her strategy towards the end of the game.

"If you have any sense of doubt about any person at all, don't risk it. Take 'em out. So I was like: That's what I'm going to do," Sandra said.

The Survivor winner's deep insights into making it to the finale may be something that future The Traitors cast members can take a look at.

The Traitors seasons 1 and 2 are both available to stream on-demand on Peacock.