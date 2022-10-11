Sarah Silverman blackface controversy intensifies as comedian comes under fire over Kanye West and Holly Robinson Peete tweet drama

American comedian Sarah Silverman recently faced severe backlash online for coming after actor Holly Robinson Peete while criticizing Kanye West's anti-Semitic tweet.

On October 8, Twitter removed the 45-year-old Donda rapper's tweet for propagating anti-Semitic thoughts. In a now-taken-down tweet, West wrote:

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Liberty Belle @iLibertyBelle So, Kanye West wants to annihilate the Jews via Twitter tomorrow.



*sigh*



This will end well. 🙄 FFS… So, Kanye West wants to annihilate the Jews via Twitter tomorrow. *sigh*This will end well. 🙄 FFS… https://t.co/oGRW18UrdP

Criticizing Ye's thoughts, Silverman called out people for not taking a stand for the Jewish people, writing:

"Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud."

Sarah Silverman @SarahKSilverman Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud

However, the 51-year-old comedian's criticism backfired when actress Holly Robinson Peete replied to her tweet with "that part." Sarah Silverman instantly slammed her, writing:

“'That part' is all I see in your timeline about it."

Holly Robinson Peete slammed Sarah Silverman for "cherry picking" her

After Silverman slammed Peete on Twitter, the 21 Jump Street actress explained her stance, while stating that she has been pissed by Kanye's antics for years, writing:

"Sis. He exhausted me. I have been over this man for YEARS he lost me so many times. Harriet Tubman was it for me. This latest thing is about the 50/11th time he’s been offensive nonsensical and dangerous."

Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ @hollyrpeete @SarahKSilverman

He exhausted me

I have been over this man for YEARS he lost me so many times. Harriet Tubman was it for me

This latest thing is about the 50/11th time he’s been offensive nonsensical and dangerous… @dopper0189 SisHe exhausted meI have been over this man for YEARS he lost me so many times. Harriet Tubman was it for meThis latest thing is about the 50/11th time he’s been offensive nonsensical and dangerous… @SarahKSilverman @dopper0189 SisHe exhausted meI have been over this man for YEARS he lost me so many times. Harriet Tubman was it for meThis latest thing is about the 50/11th time he’s been offensive nonsensical and dangerous…

Robinson Peete then slammed Silverman for "cherry picking" her, further writing:

"Now you got folks perusing my timeline as if this is the only platform where I express myself. Be careful when you cherry pick. It’s counterproductive. My TL is filled w condemnation from people of all denominations.That’s what 'that part' meant. Plus He’s been trending ALL DAY."

Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ @hollyrpeete @SarahKSilverman Be careful when you cherry pick. It’s counterproductive

My TL is filled w condemnation from people of all denominations.That’s what “that part” meant. Plus He’s been trending ALL DAY @dopper0189 Now you got folks perusing my timeline as if this is the only platform where I express myselfBe careful when you cherry pick. It’s counterproductiveMy TL is filled w condemnation from people of all denominations.That’s what “that part” meant. Plus He’s been trending ALL DAY @SarahKSilverman @dopper0189 Now you got folks perusing my timeline as if this is the only platform where I express myself 😤Be careful when you cherry pick. It’s counterproductive My TL is filled w condemnation from people of all denominations.That’s what “that part” meant. Plus He’s been trending ALL DAY

Twitterati react on Sarah Silverman's criticism of Holly Robinson Peete

Silverman questioning the actor did not go well with the Twitterati, as they slammed the comedian for going after Holly Robinson Peete and calling out Kanye West, reminding her simultaneously that she herself has a history with being racist.

Previously in an episode of her 2007 Comedy Central show The Sarah Silverman Program, the comedian had appeared with her face painted black, to determine if it is more difficult to be Black or Jewish in American society. At that time, she said during her act:

"I look like the beautiful Queen Latifah. I'm Black today."

Although she apologized for it several times afterwards, it seems like netizens have not forgiven her. After her criticism of Kanye West and Holly Robinson Peete, several users shared the picture of her face painted black from her 2007's sketch, while reminding her that she is "not as clean as she thinks."

💎🍂𝘴᭙ꫀꫀ𝓽 ᥴꪖ𝘳ꪑꫀꪶ💋♀️ @SweetCarmel77 Sarah Silverman don’t come checking Holly Robinson Peete w/o the facts! Kanye West has been a problem for 5 years straight & Black people have been calling him out way before you! Ask your self why u weren’t doing it all along? I think Black people don’t matter to you! Sarah Silverman don’t come checking Holly Robinson Peete w/o the facts! Kanye West has been a problem for 5 years straight & Black people have been calling him out way before you! Ask your self why u weren’t doing it all along? I think Black people don’t matter to you! https://t.co/F0sLEhawnk

RealitySim @Olay59910199 Sarah Silverman wants to get on Holly Robinson Peete while she paraded around in blackface. She wants to call out antisemitism but cannot not see how harmful her anti blackness also was/is. Girl, black people are def holding Kanye accountable please don’t let us get on you Sarah Silverman wants to get on Holly Robinson Peete while she paraded around in blackface. She wants to call out antisemitism but cannot not see how harmful her anti blackness also was/is. Girl, black people are def holding Kanye accountable please don’t let us get on you

BlackAwokening @BAwokening Sarah Silverman crying about jew hate when she is all about Blackface Sarah Silverman crying about jew hate when she is all about Blackface https://t.co/2LHKHKDiSC

Isaac da Streaming King @Thebestisaac20 @SarahKSilverman yes what Kanye said about Jews was wrong. But you incited hate on black people when you wore blackface on the Sarah Silverman show. .@SarahKSilverman yes what Kanye said about Jews was wrong. But you incited hate on black people when you wore blackface on the Sarah Silverman show.

Tanja @WeSee2024



ALSO



Sarah Silverman is a racist for using blackface. Also a liar by

going for Holly Robinson Peete but saying she was talking about white people. Sarah Silverman @SarahKSilverman @hollyrpeete @dopper0189 “That part” is all I see in your timeline about it. @hollyrpeete @dopper0189 “That part” is all I see in your timeline about it. Kanye West is anti-Semitic & anti-Blackness. Black people been telling y’all this for YEARS! Y’all response is he’s mentally ill.ALSOSarah Silverman is a racist for using blackface. Also a liar bygoing for Holly Robinson Peete but saying she was talking about white people. twitter.com/sarahksilverma… Kanye West is anti-Semitic & anti-Blackness. Black people been telling y’all this for YEARS! Y’all response is he’s mentally ill.ALSOSarah Silverman is a racist for using blackface. Also a liar by going for Holly Robinson Peete but saying she was talking about white people. twitter.com/sarahksilverma… https://t.co/oSmJJ87CO1

JustLucy @justlovely43 @redlianak "I don't think Sarah Silverman meant harm". Of course you don't. However she attacked Holly Robinson Peete for no reason and she nor you or anyone who looks like you get to tell us when and how we should speak up...lol especially with her history. #Dismissed @redlianak "I don't think Sarah Silverman meant harm". Of course you don't. However she attacked Holly Robinson Peete for no reason and she nor you or anyone who looks like you get to tell us when and how we should speak up...lol especially with her history. #Dismissed https://t.co/XERnEyA7OF

Kate Bush is like White Björk @punch_it_ensign Sarah Silverman be trying it fr bc like someone said oh so you ain't had nothing to say about the white lives matter shirts but now you getting at everyone bc YOU ain't see him getting dragged? Okay miss blackface Sarah Silverman be trying it fr bc like someone said oh so you ain't had nothing to say about the white lives matter shirts but now you getting at everyone bc YOU ain't see him getting dragged? Okay miss blackface

⚡️ @nickitellem gregoîre @mistergeezy Sarah Silverman thought this skit was funny. Sarah Silverman thought this skit was funny. https://t.co/pvUKHJk7rV Oh that’s how Sarah Silverman feels about black people? Yet she attacked Holly Robinson Peete who actually did stand up for Jewish people? Just awful! twitter.com/mistergeezy/st… Oh that’s how Sarah Silverman feels about black people? Yet she attacked Holly Robinson Peete who actually did stand up for Jewish people? Just awful! twitter.com/mistergeezy/st…

Veronica McDonald🗣 @Purify_toast17 So Sarah Silverman decided to come for Holly Robinson Peete, huh? So Sarah Silverman decided to come for Holly Robinson Peete, huh? https://t.co/xwd4qjYNKO

Allison_Parker @RachelMarron10 Sarah Silverman really tried to come for Holly Robinson Peete and now she's getting dragged... Sarah Silverman really tried to come for Holly Robinson Peete and now she's getting dragged... https://t.co/ac4Klfs8Hv

Island Girl - 100% Pro-Choice, Vote Blue in 2022 @bluepolitics_ Sarah Silverman is getting dragged by Black Twitter after she came for Holly Robinson Peete and assumed black people haven’t been ticked off at Kanye West for years. Sarah Silverman is getting dragged by Black Twitter after she came for Holly Robinson Peete and assumed black people haven’t been ticked off at Kanye West for years. https://t.co/dY3paa9iHy

In 2018, Silverman had told GQ Magazine that she doesn't "stand by the blackface sketch," further stating:

"I'm horrified by it, and I can't erase it. I can only be changed by it and move on."

The comedian had then added that she thought she was "dealing with racism by using racism."

Poll : 0 votes