Sarah Silverman blackface controversy intensifies as comedian comes under fire over Kanye West and Holly Robinson Peete tweet drama

American comedian Sarah Silverman recently faced severe backlash online for coming after actor Holly Robinson Peete while criticizing Kanye West's anti-Semitic tweet.
On October 8, Twitter removed the 45-year-old Donda rapper's tweet for propagating anti-Semitic thoughts. In a now-taken-down tweet, West wrote:
"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."
Criticizing Ye's thoughts, Silverman called out people for not taking a stand for the Jewish people, writing:
"Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud."
However, the 51-year-old comedian's criticism backfired when actress Holly Robinson Peete replied to her tweet with "that part." Sarah Silverman instantly slammed her, writing:
“'That part' is all I see in your timeline about it."
Holly Robinson Peete slammed Sarah Silverman for "cherry picking" her
After Silverman slammed Peete on Twitter, the 21 Jump Street actress explained her stance, while stating that she has been pissed by Kanye's antics for years, writing:
"Sis. He exhausted me. I have been over this man for YEARS he lost me so many times. Harriet Tubman was it for me. This latest thing is about the 50/11th time he’s been offensive nonsensical and dangerous."
Robinson Peete then slammed Silverman for "cherry picking" her, further writing:
"Now you got folks perusing my timeline as if this is the only platform where I express myself. Be careful when you cherry pick. It’s counterproductive. My TL is filled w condemnation from people of all denominations.That’s what 'that part' meant. Plus He’s been trending ALL DAY."
Twitterati react on Sarah Silverman's criticism of Holly Robinson Peete
Silverman questioning the actor did not go well with the Twitterati, as they slammed the comedian for going after Holly Robinson Peete and calling out Kanye West, reminding her simultaneously that she herself has a history with being racist.
Previously in an episode of her 2007 Comedy Central show The Sarah Silverman Program, the comedian had appeared with her face painted black, to determine if it is more difficult to be Black or Jewish in American society. At that time, she said during her act:
"I look like the beautiful Queen Latifah. I'm Black today."
Although she apologized for it several times afterwards, it seems like netizens have not forgiven her. After her criticism of Kanye West and Holly Robinson Peete, several users shared the picture of her face painted black from her 2007's sketch, while reminding her that she is "not as clean as she thinks."
In 2018, Silverman had told GQ Magazine that she doesn't "stand by the blackface sketch," further stating:
"I'm horrified by it, and I can't erase it. I can only be changed by it and move on."
The comedian had then added that she thought she was "dealing with racism by using racism."