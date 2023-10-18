Sasha Colby 2024 Tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Sasha Colby has announced a new tour, titled "Sasha Colby Stripped 2024," which is scheduled to be held from February 29, 2024, to April 19, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be presented by Live Nation, the first time the live entertainment giant has worked with a trans woman and drag artist for a solo tour.

The singer and performer's new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Vancouver, Boston, and Detroit, among others, was announced via a post on Live Nation Comedy's official Twitter account.

The presale for the tour will be available on October 18, 2023, and can be accessed via the singer's official website. General tickets for the tour will be available on October 20, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced yet. Tickets and presales can be accessed from Live Nation, Ticketmaster, or Sasha Colby's official website.

The tour will begin in Calgary and end in Hawaii

Sasha Colby is making history by becoming the first trans woman drag performer to partner with Live Nation on a solo tour. She is also set to bring a new act featuring a mix of comedy and music on her tour, something she elaborated upon in an exclusive interview with Billboard magazine on October 18, 2023, stating:

"This was this is the first time that I got to create a world from scratch...this is really exciting for me to allow people to see the inner workings of my brain and what I find exciting...I feel like I’m most effective when it’s just stripped down — it could be just a bare stage and me creating the world through my drag."

The singer further elaborated on the content of the upcoming tour, stating:

"The story for the most part is going to revolve around the past, present and future. So we’ll have things I loved when I was growing up, whether that’s pageants, old school Hollywood, or even my hula performance. And then to make more than a one-woman show, we’re going to do a past, present and future for different each city."

"so we’re going to have a legend from that city or that area, and then some up-and-coming drag performer guests. I just want to show people that if you like mother, then you’re gonna love what mother likes. You really don’t know the story of drag until you know the history, right? Once you know what what has happened, then you feel more invested."

The full list of dates and venues for the "Sasha Colby Stripped 2024" tour is given below:

February 29, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta, at Bella Concert Hall

March 1, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Commodore Ballroom

March 7, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at the Palace Of Fine Arts

March 8, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at The Van Buren

March 9, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Palace Theatre

March 14, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at House Of Blues

March 16, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at House Of Blues

March 17, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Emo’s

March 20, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Wilbur

March 21, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Fillmore

March 22, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Marathon Music Works

March 23, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Buckhead Theatre

March 27, 2024 – Washington DC, at Howard Theatre

March 28, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Town Hall

March 29, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec, at Theatre Beanfield

March 30, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Danforth Music Hall

April 4, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Saint Andrews Hall

April 6, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at Thalia Hall

April 7, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Fillmore

April 12, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at Revolution Hall

April 13, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at Neptune Theatre

April 19, 2024 – Honolulu, Hawaii, at Hawaii Theatre

Sasha Colby is best known for winning the reality competition show RuPaul's Drag Race's season 15 as well as its spin-off, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked. Colby was also a guest on The Daily Show.