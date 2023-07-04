"Sauron has returned": MSG Sphere Las Vegas design sparks hilarious reactions online 

MSG Sphere, or the Madison Square Garden Sphere, is almost ready to open for the public. The structure, built in Las Vegas, is officially the world’s largest sphere. On Monday, July 3, a video of the MSG Sphere testing out its outer LED panels went viral on social media. Since then, it has sparked hilarious reactions online.

The $2.3 billion MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is almost ready.• 366 feet high• 516 feet wide• 18,000 seats• 164,000 speakers• 580,000 sq ft of LED panelsIt is the world’s largest sphere and will officially open this September with a U2 concert.https://t.co/scdUJ8mvFZ

Commenting on @pubity’s Instagram post that shared the clip, one user compared the structure to Sauron. For those curious, Sauron is the main antagonist in the Lord of the Rings series, who uses powerful weapons like the One Ring. He is also the ruler of the fictional land Mordor and wishes to rule Middle Earth.

Sauron has an unforgettable look, and his glaring eyes appear like a red and yellow ball of fire, much like MSG Sphere's LED display.

A netizen making fun of the brand-new Sphere. (Image via Instagram/hatthewmerbst)

The footage showed the world’s largest LED screen all lit up, which looked “absolutely crazy” to several viewers. MSG Sphere’s LED panels were lit in cascading red, yellow, and black lights and greeted onlookers with a “Hello World” on its screen. It is scheduled to be inaugurated in September with a U2 concert.

“What in the Dubai do we have here…”: MSG Sphere’s LED testing video has netizens reacting ludicrously

The new, unique, and astronomically expensive sphere is all set to transform the concert experience forever for Americans. However, before that, a video of the trial run of the 600,000 square feet of outer LED panels of the MSG Sphere, that has gone viral on the internet, has already managed to leave netizens amused, sparking wild reactions.

While some compared it to Star Wars' “Death Star,” others called it “otherworldly.” Here are some of the funniest reactions to the MSG structure.

A Twitter user funnily comparing The Sphere to a Dubai building. (Image via Twitter/Stephen Olmon)

A netizen making a hilarious comment. (Image via Twitter/Lumpen Space Princeps)

A tweet hinting how eating in The Sphere might be expensive. (Image via Twitter/AI)

A tweet compares the LED trial run of The Sphere to a drone show. (Image via Twitter/Min Choi)

A tweet suggesting Omaha as an alternative location for the structure. (Image via Twitter/iced pee)

A Twitter user dubbing The Sphere as exactly what the world needed. (Image via Twitter/Warren "Baffo" Buffett)

A tweet calls it a "portal to hell." (Image via Twitter/Bob Loblaw)

A netizen comparing the structure to a dome. (Image via Twitter/Jake's Takes)

A tweet mocking The Sphere. (Image via Twitter/Aaron Murphy)

Las Vegas Issues @VegasIssues The Death Star has some fancy new lights. The Death Star has some fancy new lights. ✨ https://t.co/hipiKXUNj5

All you need to know about the MSG Sphere

MSG Sphere, Las Vegas’ latest marvel, is 366 feet high, 516 feet wide, and has 164,000 speakers. It is located in the city’s reputed The Venetian Resort campus and cost around 2.3 billion dollars to be built. The world’s largest sphere has apparently been built to feel less like an arena and more like an opera.

Dubbed “The Sphere,” it has been developed by famous stadium makers Populous, the company that designed New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden. Its foundation was laid in 2018, and the construction began in 2019.

The iconic structure is owned by Sphere Entertainment Co. which has built it exclusively for concerts, sporting tournaments, and other large-scale entertainment and corporate events. The project is a collaboration between Madison Square Garden Company and Las Vegas Sands Corporation.

The multi-sensory live entertainment space has a capacity of 23,000 people, with 18,000 seats and 5,000 standing spaces. It will officially open on September 29 with a U2 concert called U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere. U2 is an Irish rock group specializing in groundbreaking music. But before that, The Sphere is all set to debut on the Fourth of July, USA’s Independence Day, for a “dazzling” exterior show.

Interestingly, The Sphere is the first of two gigantic sphere projects taken up by Populous. The other project began in Stratford, east of London, but was temporarily put on hold earlier this year by UK’s Housing Secretary Michael Gove.

