"Save Kristen from Chanel": Kristen Stewart's latest red carpet look a damp squib for fans

Kristen Stewart, of Twilight fame, put others in the shade with her snobbish black sheer gown from Chanel Fall Winter 2022 Couture, which the actress sported for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival night on March 4.

Kristen was the talk of the night in her all-black ensemble, where she was honored with the American Riviera Award for her exceptional work in the American film industry.

Stewart wore a gorgeous Chanel see-through dress, decorated with iridescent embellishments. High-shine fabrics gave it an entirely sheer look. She also wore an all-black brassiere, which was prominently visible, from underneath her gown’s fabric.On the mid-section, Kristen’s dress was adorned with a panel of feather-like tulles. The actress finished her look with a pair of matching pumps.

However, social media users and fans seemed displeased with the look, loading the internet with disapproval.

Kristen Stewart’s red carpet look let-down the internet

Netizens reacted to Kristen's black Chanel outfit (Image via Just Jared)

Kristen Stewart’s red carpet look appeared to be anti-climatic for her fans, as many of them seemed displeased with her latest Chanel garb. One social media user commented:

“Someone please save Kristen from Chanel”

Many internet users were vexed by Kristen and Chanel’s collaboration, and said that the actress needed to get out of the brand’s chambers.

bf who looks like a gf @whatitd0babey one day kristen stewart will be released from the claws of chanel and then she can have good red carpet looks one day kristen stewart will be released from the claws of chanel and then she can have good red carpet looks

On the other hand, Chanel’s aficionados mentioned that although it is an amazing brand for a photoshoot, the actress could have worn something better on the red carpet.

Rob's crow @kswiftthegreat oscar nominee kristen stewart!!! @queennn94 KRISTEN’S OUTFIT KRISTEN’S OUTFIT https://t.co/ofzNuQLNHv Kristen Stewart in the black Chanel Fall 2022 Couture atrocity is not the crack we want or need. I have been a stan since 2007: Kristen has given us better crack in her lil denim shorts poundin the LA streets than in this $150,000 Chanel Couture mess. Show Kristen's crack respect twitter.com/queennn94/stat… Kristen Stewart in the black Chanel Fall 2022 Couture atrocity is not the crack we want or need. I have been a stan since 2007: Kristen has given us better crack in her lil denim shorts poundin the LA streets than in this $150,000 Chanel Couture mess. Show Kristen's crack respect twitter.com/queennn94/stat…

Apart from criticism, many Kristen fans who found her appealing and appreciated her outfit. One of them commented:

“Woaw! She looks so good!”

Rob's crow @kswiftthegreat Excuse me Kristen Stewart Nation we will NOT lower our standards and give this Chanel mess a pass just because of her cute lil crack. We are sophisticated wholesome dignified adults. Excuse me Kristen Stewart Nation we will NOT lower our standards and give this Chanel mess a pass just because of her cute lil crack. We are sophisticated wholesome dignified adults.

Kristen and Chanel are longtime collaborators

The Spencer actress is a longtime partner of the French luxury label. In 2013, the late legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld chose Stewart for the portrayal of Gabrielle Chanel in Once and Forever, the short feature film. The film was screened in the capital of Italy, during the exhibition of the Métiers d'art 2015-16 collection. In the same year, Kristen Stewart was made the luxury label’s brand ambassador.

Over the years, Chanel has backed various movies that have featured Kristen, including franchises like Twilight and Charlie’s Angels, along with other independent releases like On the Road and Lizzie.

In 2021, the fashion house also collaborated with the movie Spencer, which was directed by Pablo Larraín’s. Kristen Stewart played the role of Princess Diana in the movie.

