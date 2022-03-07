×
Create
Notifications

"Save Kristen from Chanel": Kristen Stewart's latest red carpet look a damp squib for fans

Kristen Stewart wore a black Chanel outfit for Santa Barbara International Film Festival night (Image via Instagram/Kristexnstewart)
Kristen Stewart wore a black Chanel outfit for Santa Barbara International Film Festival night (Image via Instagram/Kristexnstewart)
Shatakshi Gupta
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 07, 2022 01:43 AM IST
Feature

Kristen Stewart, of Twilight fame, put others in the shade with her snobbish black sheer gown from Chanel Fall Winter 2022 Couture, which the actress sported for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival night on March 4.

Kristen was the talk of the night in her all-black ensemble, where she was honored with the American Riviera Award for her exceptional work in the American film industry.

Stewart wore a gorgeous Chanel see-through dress, decorated with iridescent embellishments. High-shine fabrics gave it an entirely sheer look. She also wore an all-black brassiere, which was prominently visible, from underneath her gown’s fabric.On the mid-section, Kristen’s dress was adorned with a panel of feather-like tulles. The actress finished her look with a pair of matching pumps.

However, social media users and fans seemed displeased with the look, loading the internet with disapproval.

Kristen Stewart’s red carpet look let-down the internet

Netizens reacted to Kristen&#039;s black Chanel outfit (Image via Just Jared)
Netizens reacted to Kristen's black Chanel outfit (Image via Just Jared)

Kristen Stewart’s red carpet look appeared to be anti-climatic for her fans, as many of them seemed displeased with her latest Chanel garb. One social media user commented:

“Someone please save Kristen from Chanel”

Many internet users were vexed by Kristen and Chanel’s collaboration, and said that the actress needed to get out of the brand’s chambers.

one day kristen stewart will be released from the claws of chanel and then she can have good red carpet looks

On the other hand, Chanel’s aficionados mentioned that although it is an amazing brand for a photoshoot, the actress could have worn something better on the red carpet.

Kristen Stewart in the black Chanel Fall 2022 Couture atrocity is not the crack we want or need. I have been a stan since 2007: Kristen has given us better crack in her lil denim shorts poundin the LA streets than in this $150,000 Chanel Couture mess. Show Kristen's crack respect twitter.com/queennn94/stat…

Apart from criticism, many Kristen fans who found her appealing and appreciated her outfit. One of them commented:

“Woaw! She looks so good!”
Excuse me Kristen Stewart Nation we will NOT lower our standards and give this Chanel mess a pass just because of her cute lil crack. We are sophisticated wholesome dignified adults.

Kristen and Chanel are longtime collaborators

The Spencer actress is a longtime partner of the French luxury label. In 2013, the late legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld chose Stewart for the portrayal of Gabrielle Chanel in Once and Forever, the short feature film. The film was screened in the capital of Italy, during the exhibition of the Métiers d'art 2015-16 collection. In the same year, Kristen Stewart was made the luxury label’s brand ambassador.

Over the years, Chanel has backed various movies that have featured Kristen, including franchises like Twilight and Charlie’s Angels, along with other independent releases like On the Road and Lizzie.

Also Read Article Continues below

In 2021, the fashion house also collaborated with the movie Spencer, which was directed by Pablo Larraín’s. Kristen Stewart played the role of Princess Diana in the movie.

Edited by Gunjan
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी