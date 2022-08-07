'Say Yes To The Dress' avant-garde bride has an unusual request for her perfect dress

Say Yes To The Dress returned for an all-new exciting episode on Saturday night, and this week Randy Fenolli and Lisa had a fashionista on their hands. Lauren was among the unconventional brides Kleinfeld has seen since the series premiered over the years. She was looking for a dress that could dance in but would still be a fashion statement.

Episode 5 of Say Yes To The Dress is titled I Got Engaged Last Night! introduced viewers to three different brides-to-be who walked into Kleinfeld hoping to find the dress of their dreams. One amongst them was Lauren. She had an unusual request for her consultants. She was looking for a 'sculptural,' avant-garde dress.

By 'sculptural,' she shared that the dress needed to have wings. The Say Yes To The Dress bride shared that the term wedding dress ultimately puts her off. She didn't want a typical wedding dress with layers of lace or tulle. She didn't want a ball gown either.

Lauren wanted a super-chic yet simple dress that had a sculptural element. She told Randy that she was a minimalist and didn't want a dress with beading either. She added that it should be like a piece from an art museum. Randy and Lisa had a lot on their hands, but Lauren was determined to find her wedding dress from Kleinfeld.

Lauren wanted a sculptural dress that would make her stand out on her big day in Say Yes To The Dress

When Lauren entered Kleinfeld, she revealed that she wanted her dress specifically from the store because years ago, when her mother married, she wore a dress from the store. Hence, to start a tradition that generations will follow, Lauren was determined to find her avant-garde dress from here.

After searching through several designs they had, Randy and Lisa were able to choose three dresses for Lauren to try out. Each dress was completely different and sculptural in its way. Randy was excited to pull out dresses that were over-the-top fashion pieces that brides don't usually ask for.

The first dress had a gorgeous neckline and was very structural. Although there was beading on it, Lauren liked what she saw. The second dress was avant-garde with layers of feathers. The third dress was the most unconventional so far, with a cape that could fly in the wind, making it look like wings.

The Say Yes To The Dress bride was worried that she would be able to please her dad because he had experience in the fashion industry. Lauren walked out of the dressing room in a feathery ruffle dress. Though she felt "absolutely gorgeous" in it, she couldn't dance with it because of the weight.

Say Yes to the Dress @syttd This fashionista came to her appointment with an unconventional request… Can Randy and Lisa find a wedding dress with wings? Find out on #SYTTD tonight at 8/7c on TLC. This fashionista came to her appointment with an unconventional request… Can Randy and Lisa find a wedding dress with wings? Find out on #SYTTD tonight at 8/7c on TLC. https://t.co/Wu9o74DwK2

The second dress was the one with the beading and crystals on top. Though the dress looked great on her, Lauren shared that it wasn't the one but still chose to show it to her entourage. Her consultant even shared that although the dress was beautiful, it wasn't what Lauren was looking for.

The Say Yes To The Dress bride's mother shared that her daughter had an extraordinary taste, and if something weren't working for her, she'd outright say it. There was only one dress left for Lauren to try, and it was her last hope.

It was a unique dress that left Lauren obsessed with it. She shared that she hadn't seen a dress like that before. It was elegant and simple but had beautiful drama because of the cape.

The bride-to-be shared that it was exactly what she was looking for. She did a dance test and could dance with it as well. This ticked off all the requirements she was looking for in her dress.

Without much contemplation, Lauren said yes to the dress and walked out of Kleinfeld not just with an unusual wedding dress but a new tradition her family would continue to follow for the forthcoming years.

Say Yes To The Dress on TLC every Saturday at 8:00 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

