 Scarlett Johansson and Benicio Del Toro elevator rumor debunked as actress responds to 'outrageous' claim 

Scarlett Johansson is finally speaking out about rumors that she slept with fellow actor Benicio Del Toro in an elevator after the 2004 Oscars. In an interview with TheSkimm’s on their 9 to 5ish podcast, the Marriage Story actress denied the “outrageous” gossip.

Nearly 20 years ago, a rumor spread like wildfire that the 37-year-old actress hooked up with Benicia Del Toro at the famous Chateau Marmont. In the podcast episode that aired on April 12 the actress said that:

"There was a rumor that followed me for a very long time that she had s*x in an elevator."

Though the two-time Oscar nominee did not name the actor, it was evident that she was referring to the famous Oscars night. She continued:

“I was always thinking to myself, ‘That would be tough. It’s a very short period, the logistics of that seem so unappealing to me. I’m a person who’s terrified of being caught doing something I’m not supposed to be doing. So that made the story even that much more absurd to me.”

In an interview with Allure many years ago, Scarlett Johansson commented on the same. In a joking manner, she said:

“He’s a fabulous guy. Apparently, there was somebody with us in an elevator, and we were making out or having s*x or something, which I think is very unsanitary.”

The actress has clarified many times that the rumor is false. In an interview with OK! magazine, Johansson confirmed that she “never had s*x with Benicia Del Toro in an elevator.”

How did the Scarlett Johansson-Benicio Del Toro rumor come into being?

The Chateau Marmont speculation originated from an Esquire interview where the 55-year-old Oscar-winner coyly commented on Scarlett Johansson. Del Toro said:

“Did I ever have s*x in an elevator with Scarlett Johansson after an awards show? I kind of like, you know, I, well. I don't know. Let's leave that to somebody's imagination. Let's not promote it. I'm sure it has happened before. It might not be the last time either.”

The Sicario actor did not confirm or deny that he was intimate with Johansson. He hilariously added:

“The Chateau Marmont only has eight floors. I would still be struggling out of my leather jacket by the second floor and wouldn’t even have my shirt off at the seventh.”

