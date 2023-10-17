Scavengers Reign on Max: Release date, trailer, and more 

Scavengers Reign is an upcoming animated series, scheduled to be released on HBO Max on October 19, 2023. The series has been inspired by the art style of French comic legend, Jean "Moebius" Giraud, whose surreal aesthetic may be seen in animation and video games.

The art serves as the beginning point for one of the most inventive and utterly realistic alien worlds ever seen in the upcoming series, Scavengers Reign, on Max. It's equally stunning and horrific, and it might be the most inventive work science fiction viewers get to watch this year.

The sci-fi animated series is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max on October 19, 2023, and follows the survivors of a wrecked deep space freighter as they become stranded on a perilous and unfriendly planet. The animated series has been directed by Charles Huettner and Joe Bennett.

Scavengers Reign Release Date and Time on Max

The Max Original animated series, Scavengers Reign, will premiere on Thursday, October 19, 2023, with the first three episodes. Thereafter, three episodes will air weekly until November 9, 2023 on Max.

The upcoming animated series is an extension of the 2016 animated short film Scavengers, and chronicles the story of a group of survivors as they try to find a way to escape a bizarre planet where the laws of physics as we know them do not apply.

Although no specific release time has not been announced as per the general release timings on HBO Max, it can be estimated that the series will premiere around 12:01 am PT/ 3:01 am ET. Here are the estimated release time and date for the series across different time zones in the world:

United States: October 19, 2023, at 12:01 am PT/ 3:01 am ET

United Kingdom: October 19, 2023, at 8:01 am BST

Central European Time (CEST): October 19, 2023, at 9:01 am

Canada: October 19, 2023, at 3:01 am ET

Australia: October 19, 2023, at 5:01 pm AEST

India: October 19, 2023, at 12:31 pm IST

Korea: October 19, 2023, at 4:01 pm KST

Japan: October 19, 2023, at 3:01 pm JST

Philippines: October 19, 2023, at 2:01 pm PH

Scavengers Reign - What we know from the trailer

The remaining crew of a crippled galactic freighter ship finds itself stranded on a beautiful yet merciless alien planet in Scavengers Reign. Here, they must endure long enough to escape or be rescued. The survivors' new home, however, shows a harsh planet that has been allowed to flourish without human intervention.

The story unravels as the group seeks to find their wrecked ship and missing crewmates.

The official synopsis of the series as per Warner Bros. reads:

"In this surreal sci-fi animated series from creators Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner, the remaining crew of a damaged interstellar freighter ship find themselves stranded on a beautiful, yet unforgiving alien planet where they must survive long enough to escape or be rescued. As the survivors struggle to locate their downed ship and missing crewmates, their new home reveals a hostile world allowed to thrive without human interference."

Scavengers Reign offers a truly original perspective on the effects of uncontrolled hubris and humanity's ongoing drive to conquer the uncharted in its lush, visually gorgeous animation. The cast also features Ted Travelstead as Kamen, Sunita Mani as Ursula, Wunmi Mosaku as Azi, and Alia Shawkat as Levi.

The first three episodes of the series are scheduled to be released on HBO Max on October 19, 2023.