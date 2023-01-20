Schlotzsky’s new calzone line-up explored as the brand debuts three new choices on its existing menu

Schlotzsky's is popular for its unique calzone menu and recently added three exciting new dishes for customers to get their hands on. They introduced three new calzone options: the new Meatball Calzone, the Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone, and the Sausage and Peppers Calzone.

The Meatball Calzone has marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and meatballs.

The Sausage and Peppers Calzone is topped with garlic spread, mozzarella cheese, banana peppers, and red onion. It is stuffed with Italian sausages and red peppers as well.

Ranch, mozzarella cheese, diced chicken, bacon, and red onion make up the Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone.

Schlotzsky's current calzone menu also includes Italian Calzone, BBQ Chicken Calzone, and French Dip Calzone, in addition to the new selections.

Schlotzsky's giveaway to celebrate introduction of new calzones

The company is launching a new Calzone, End Zone Giveaway promotion. The offer began on January 14 and will be available till January 29, 2023, to celebrate the introduction of the new calzones as well as the commencement of the 2022-2023 NFL playoffs.

The Super Bowl is being broadcast for the 57th time in a row, and the fast-casual restaurant company is commemorating the occasion with two weeks of 57 free calzones.

William Armstrong, Schlotzsky's Chief Brand Officer, said in a press release:

"The iconic end zone celebration is a highlight of games for fans and we're here to make the playoffs even more thrilling with the Calzone and End Zone Giveaway. Delicious food and football go hand in hand, so we're excited to expand our calzone menu and provide a variety of options for game day watch parties."

Customers can sign up for the rewards available and follow @Schlotzsky's on Facebook and Instagram from January 14 to January 29 for a chance to redeem the discount code and be one of the lucky winners.

The restaurant will also provide reward members with the opportunity to win big during the NFL finals on February 12. The company's Facebook and Instagram followers will be eligible to win 57 calzones (one per week for 57 weeks).

Here are the step-wise guidelines to remember:

From January 14 through January 31, 2023, up to two Promo Codes (the "Calzone Codes") will be published on the restaurant's social media accounts per pro football game. The first 57 Rewards Members who enter a Calzone Code into their 'Schlotzsky's Rewards Account's Promo Code' section will receive a free calzone reward (excluding add-ons and extras). The reward is redeemable at participating establishments and is valid for 14 days. It is important to note that the code can be used only once. The offer may be accessed in the app's 'My Rewards' section, under 'Special Offers.' At the time of checkout, the reward must be applied. This deal cannot be combined with any other offer or reward, or with third-party delivery platforms. There is a service fee for online, in-app, and certain call-in orders; extra fees and taxes may apply to all items. Lastly, head to 'Checkout' for more details. If prohibited, this offer is null and void.

About Schlotzsky's

Schlotzsky's, home to the original oven-baked sandwich, is a fast-casual restaurant franchise founded in 1971. The company first launched in Austin, Texas, and its made-to-order menu options continue to incorporate bold flavors and fresh ingredients inspired by the Austin food culture.

Each of its 300+ locations serves hot sandwiches on sourdough buns cooked from scratch and also offers unique pizzas and fresh salads.

