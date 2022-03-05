Schnayderman's x Marcus Mårtenson: Where to buy, price, release date, and more about the SS22 collection

For the Spring Summer 2022 collection, Schnayderman's has collaborated with Stockholm-based artist, Marcus Mårtenson, to create a capsule collection. The collection is being released in parts, starting with the first drop that happened on February 26, 2022, and subsequently the fourth drop on March 5, 2022.

The collection is inspired by nostalgic vibes from before the COVID pandemic and a perspective of the feeling it has brought into our lives. The collection also comes on the classic silhouettes of Schnayderman's labels such as Shirt Notch SS and Shirt Boxy.

All about the Schnayderman's x Marcus Mårtenson capsule

In collaboration for the Schnayderman's x Marcus Mårtenson capsule, Marcus is using his art as a medium to guide through the cynical, honest and playful ways of life. He uses his artwork to invoke contemporary phenomena into an explorative and questioning mindset.

This viewpoint has been integrated into the Summer Spring 2022 collection, namely, "In Transit." The collection includes a collaboration between two artists, Yoko Yamano, and our focus, Marcus Mårtenson. The collection was also featured on the digital runway show.

The Schnayderman's x Marcus Mårtenson capsule is made out of elevated textures and fabrics. The theme behind the collection was described on schnaydermans.com as:

"The inspiration behind the collection is our current state of mind in the midst of a global pandemic, we tried to use this frame of mind to create clothing that feel fresh, timeless and optimistic for a time when things start to open up again."

Mårtenson added his artwork to various graphics throughout the collection, including many classic pieces.. The collection also has a debossed use of motifs, including phrases such as "famous things that soon will become obsolete," and "Information Overload".

Mårtenson talked about the inspiration behind the collection in an interview with Schnayderman’s and said:

"I’m inspired by my surroundings. The world is becoming stranger and stranger the more humans interact with technology and therefore it seems like every day there is something new to make art about," said Mårtenson.

He further added on how the "In Transit" theme became a part of the capsule and how Covid-19 affected the collection theme,

"The works are focused on artificial intelligence and how we are being changed by it. A lot of the things that we take for granted are becoming obsolete. The amount of information we are taking in each day is bigger now than any other time in history, and that might not be the best thing for us in the long run," added Mårtenson.

Shirt Boxy can be availed for $273 in sizes ranging from XXS to XXXL, Shirt Notch costs $205, and Sweatshirt Boxy is available for $194. The unique part of the collection is the blanket "Jacquard Overload," which can be availed for $251. The Schnayderman's x Marcus Mårtenson collection is available on the official website here.

Edited by Gunjan