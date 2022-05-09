Scorpions and Whitesnake Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, dates and more

Scorpions, one of the most recognizable and influential hard rock bands of all time, will soon be making their return to North America for the "Rock Believer" world tour alongside some special guests.

Thundermother, an all-female Swedish rock band, is set to open on tour dates and will accompany the band for the majority of the tour.

The two-month long tour will commence in Canada in August, and travel through Michigan, Illinois, New York and many more states with its final stop in Las Vegas in October.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Ticketmaster.com on Friday, May 13 at 10.00 am local time. Members of the Scorpions Rock Zone fan club will have early access to presale tickets on Tuesday, May 10 at 10.00 am local time.

Scorpions North American Rock Believer tour dates and venues

Dates for the SCORPIONS' North American tour with WHITESNAKE:

8/21 - Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage

8/24 - Quebec City, Quebec - Center Videotron

8/27 - Montreal, Quebec - Bell Center

8/30 - Detroit, Michigan - Pine Knob Music Theater

9/01 - Rosemont, Illinois - Allstate Arena

9/05 - Atlantic City, New Jersey - Borgata Casino*

9/07 - Belmont Park, New York - UBS Arena

9/09 - Mashantucket, Connecticut - Foxwoods Casino*

9/12 - Hollywood, Florida - Hard Rock Live

9/14 - Tampa, Florida - Amalie Arena

9/17 - Houston, Texas - Toyota Center

9/19 - El Paso, Texas - Don Haskins Center

9/21 - Tulsa, Oklahoma - BOK Arena

9/24 - San Antonio, Texas - Freeman Coliseum

9/27 - Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center

9/29 - Denver, Colorado - Ball Arena

10/01 - San Diego, California - Viejas Arena

10/04 - Los Angeles, California - The Forum

10/07 - Fresno, California - Save Mart Center

10/09 - Portland, Orlando - Moda Center

10/13 - Spokane, Washington - Spokane Arena

10/15 - Tacoma, Washington - Tacoma Dome

10/18 - Oakland, California - Oakland Coliseum

10/21 - Las Vegas, Nevada - Mandalay Bay

* SCORPIONS only

The group is currently set to embark on the European leg of the Rock Believer tour. It will begin on May 10 in Portugal and end in France on July 15.

The forthcoming tour is in promotion of their recently released album, Rock Believer. The group unveiled the album during a sold-out residency in Las Vegas earlier this year.

