Scream 6 popcorn bucket: Where to buy, price, and all you need to know

Ahead of Scream 6's release, Cinemark has introduced an exciting new element to increase the hype among fans - a special popcorn bucket made just for this horror movie.

The Scream Popcorn Bucket is a collectible that is only available in certain movie theaters as chosen by Cinemark. The package includes a popcorn vessel, a Ghostface plush toy, and a collectible blood splatter cup.

britney stowe @BNanstiel 🫠 Am I going to drive all the way to fort collins this evening to get a scream 6 popcorn bucket and cup .... yes. I am . Am I going to drive all the way to fort collins this evening to get a scream 6 popcorn bucket and cup .... yes. I am . 😓🫠

Although the movie releases on March 10, the popcorn bucket has got everyone hyped and ready to watch the franchise movie already.

Collectible Scream buckets exclusively at Cinemark theaters

The popcorn tub is shaped like Ghostface in the front with the words "Do you like scary movies?" imprinted on the back. The catchy franchise slogan is well-known amongst horror movie buffs.

Lashana's Whore 51🕸50 @LifesNotFlair got like 30 calls today asking about those Scream 6 popcorn buckets. we don't have them y'all got like 30 calls today asking about those Scream 6 popcorn buckets. we don't have them y'all https://t.co/RocafZm4CX

The vessel is priced at $15 and sold at Cinemark theater outlets. If you are looking to buy one, you can quickly Google the nearest Cinemark theater outlet and hurry to get your tubs. Alternatively, you can go to the Cinemark website, and their new Find Your Nearest Location feature will help you out.

There are other options to get your hands on the tub, but they will be costlier. Resellers on platforms like eBay have recognized the worth of the collectibles and are selling them for over $150.

🇨🇦 Tim MacKay 🇨🇦 @Timinator1970

@ScreamMovies #ScreamVI I see people are trying to sell their Scream 6 Ghostface popcorn buckets on eBay for ridiculous prices. I don't want it THAT bad. I see people are trying to sell their Scream 6 Ghostface popcorn buckets on eBay for ridiculous prices. I don't want it THAT bad.@ScreamMovies #ScreamVI

While not everyone will be able to get their hands on the tub, users believe that its popularity will encourage Cinemark to bring in more exclusive Ghostface merchandise.

The franchise's latest movie releases on March 10, 2023, in theaters, with seats getting sold out way ahead of time. The preview will take place on March 9, 2023.

The popcorn tub has become popular among thousands of fans, with many waiting to get their merchandise as soon as they can.

LIVE NOW🔴 dropdeadnell @nell_lufc I would do anything for the Scream 6 popcorn bucket and cup from America I would do anything for the Scream 6 popcorn bucket and cup from America 😭😭😭

DylDisco💿🇯🇴 @Dyl_ishh Im not the one to buy movie theater merch, but the Scream 6 popcorn tub is cute I might just have to Im not the one to buy movie theater merch, but the Scream 6 popcorn tub is cute I might just have to

sydney .·̩͙ ❅*｡ @6eyedsyd i NEED the new ghostface popcorn buckets from scream 6 please god i NEED the new ghostface popcorn buckets from scream 6 please god

Scream 6 plot and cast

Scream (1996) began with an opening scene that was forever etched in viewers' minds. The movie began with Casey Becker preparing popcorn for a horror movie date night. She was interrupted by a call that started a Woodsboro murder spree.

The synopsis for the upcoming release reads:

“The Scream saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have served as directors for the new movie.

Melissa Barrera as Sam, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy, Mason Gooding as Chad, Jenna Ortega as Tara, and Dermot Mulroney are all confirmed for the upcoming release. Additionally, Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra, and Henry Czerny also star in the movie.

Courtney Cox and Hayden Panettiere will reprise their roles in Scream 6.

