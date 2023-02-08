"That's not what Central Park looks like": Scream VI fans divided over new motion poster

2023's release roster has a hoard of horror movies lined up, including Scream VI, which is scheduled to hit screens in March.

The Ghostface Killer is back again and this time, he is set to reign over and terrify all of New York city. A brand-new motion poster for the film showcases a chilling take on the city's famous tourist spot, Central Park.

Fans of the franchise, however, did not seem too impressed by the new poster. One Twitter user pointed out that the iconic park in the image does not resemble its real-life counterpart at all.

Twitter reaction to the new Scream poster (Image via Twitter)

This is the second unnerving poster from the latest installment in the slasher franchise, and it follows in the footsteps of the previous poster, which was an ode to the New York subway system.

Twitterati have mixed reactions to the Central Park-themed motion poster for Scream VI

Twitter seems to be divided in its opinion of the latest Scream VI poster.

While some are all praise about the ingenious poster teasing a prime spot in New York city, where the movie will be set, others have commented on the geographical misrepresentation in the image.

It also seems to have struck a chord with a lot of viewers who are praising the marketing team of the horror franchise.

Twitter reactions to Scream VI poster (Image via Twitter)

Twitter reactions to Scream VI poster (Image via Twitter)

All about Scream VI

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group recently released the first trailer for Scream VI, along with the release date and other details about the slasher movie.

This film is set in New York City, instead of the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, where the previous movies were set. The official synopsis of the upcoming project reads:

“The Scream saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters this March 10, 2023.

Jenna Ortega will reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in the new movie, and she will be joined by Melissa Barrera, who will return as Sam Carpenter, Tara’s older sister.

Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown will also be seen once more as twins Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin, while Courteney Cox will reprise her role as Gale Weathers, the only character who has been featured in every installment of the Scream franchise.

Scream @ScreamMovies This Wednesday is to die for. Tickets for #ScreamVI drop in TWO DAYS. This Wednesday is to die for. Tickets for #ScreamVI drop in TWO DAYS. https://t.co/IeeIEBAVEt

She will be joined by Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed. Sadly, Sidney Prescott, who is played by Neve Campbell, will not be returning to the sequel. Addressing the same, the actress released the following statement:

“Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

Some new faces joining the cast are Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra, Jack Champion, and Tony Revolori. They will be introduced as new friends to the main characters.

Catch Scream VI in theaters this March.

Poll : 0 votes