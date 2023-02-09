Sea Hear Now, the music, art, and ocean sustainability festival, has announced its 2023 edition, scheduled to take place on 16 and 17 September at Ashbury Park in New Jersey, USA.
Ticket Presale for the festival begins on February 9, 2023, at 9 am Eastern Time, and the presale code is available upon signing up on the official website, www.seahearnowfestival.com.
VIP, platinum, and general ticket prices differ based on the duration and experience it provides. While VIP two-day tickets cost $650, a single-day VIP ticket is priced at $400. Two-day Platinum tickets are available at $1500, and one-day Platinum ticket is priced at $900.
Lastly, the two-day Ultimate experience package is priced at $8,900, and general tickets cost $210 for two days and $125 for one day. All the prices mentioned above are exclusive of the processing fee.
Foo Fighters and Killers to headline Sea Hear Now 2023
The festival will be headlined by The Killers on day one and Foo Fighters on day two. The full lineup, with dates, is listed below:
September 16 (day one):
- The Killers
- Greta van Fleet
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Sheryl Crow
- Tash Sultana
- Royal Blood
- Bob Moses
- Cory Wong
- Oteil & Friends
- Living Colour
- Babe Rainbow
- Surfer Girl
- Snack Time
- Quincy Mumford
- Yawn Mower
September 17 (day two):
- Foo Fighters
- Weezer
- Rebelution
- Mt. Joy
- The Beach Boys
- The Breeders
- Tegan & Sara
- Stephen Sanchez
- Joey Valance & Brae
- Adam Melchor
- Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country
- Easy Star-All-Stars
- Sunflower Bean
- Waiting on Mongo
- Alexander Simone & Whodat
Aside from the musical attraction, there will also be surfing exhibitions and competitions featuring the following surfers:
- Cam Richards
- Sam Hammer
- Will Skudin
- Rob Kelly
- Cassidy McClain
- Pat Schimdt
- Jamie Dewitt
- Tommy Ihnken
- Andrew Gesler
- Audrey Iglay
- Logan Kemen
- Simon Hetrick
- Mike Gleason
- Seth Conboy
- Cole Deveney
- Maddie Ryan
- Paul Francisco
- Mia Gallagher
- Pat Parenty
- Carly Goble
More about Sea Hear Now Festival
The Sea Hear Now festival, which was first held in 2018, is produced by Danny Clinch, Tim Donnelly, HM Wollman, and Tim Sweetwood.
The festival collaborates with the New Jersey chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, a grassroots organization dedicated to protecting and preserving the world's oceans, waves, and beaches, focusing on coastal and marine ecosystems, surf access, and water quality.
The first festival was a huge success, with the 2018 opening line-up consisting of big names such as heartland-rock singer Bruce Springsteen, new wave rock band Blondie, as well as Incubus and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile.
The 2018 edition was followed by a similarly star-studded 2019 edition, featuring alternative folk sensations The Lumineers, singer-songwriter, and guitarist Joan Jett, Dave Matthews Band, as well as singer-songwriter and punk-influenced folk artist Cat Power.
While the festival was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, it returned in 2021. The 2021 edition, aside from a line-up that included Pattie Smith, and Pearl Jam, also had an art exhibition featuring artworks by Billy Morrison, Pattie Smith, Trevor Terndrup, Scott Avet, and others.
The 2022 edition of Sea Hear Now featured a musical line-up that included Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks, garage-rock band Cage and The Elephant, punk rock sensation Green Day, as well as Grammy Award-winning indie-rock band Wet Leg.
Sea Hear Now 2022 also featured a surfing competition called North Beach Rumble, featuring surfers such as Cory Lopez, Sam Hammer, Cassidy McClain, and Eric Geiselman.