Sea Hear Now, the music, art, and ocean sustainability festival, has announced its 2023 edition, scheduled to take place on 16 and 17 September at Ashbury Park in New Jersey, USA.

Ticket Presale for the festival begins on February 9, 2023, at 9 am Eastern Time, and the presale code is available upon signing up on the official website, www.seahearnowfestival.com.

VIP, platinum, and general ticket prices differ based on the duration and experience it provides. While VIP two-day tickets cost $650, a single-day VIP ticket is priced at $400. Two-day Platinum tickets are available at $1500, and one-day Platinum ticket is priced at $900.

Lastly, the two-day Ultimate experience package is priced at $8,900, and general tickets cost $210 for two days and $125 for one day. All the prices mentioned above are exclusive of the processing fee.

Foo Fighters and Killers to headline Sea Hear Now 2023

The festival will be headlined by The Killers on day one and Foo Fighters on day two. The full lineup, with dates, is listed below:

September 16 (day one):

The Killers

Greta van Fleet

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Sheryl Crow

Tash Sultana

Royal Blood

Bob Moses

Cory Wong

Oteil & Friends

Living Colour

Babe Rainbow

Surfer Girl

Snack Time

Quincy Mumford

Yawn Mower

September 17 (day two):

Foo Fighters

Weezer

Rebelution

Mt. Joy

The Beach Boys

The Breeders

Tegan & Sara

Stephen Sanchez

Joey Valance & Brae

Adam Melchor

Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country

Easy Star-All-Stars

Sunflower Bean

Waiting on Mongo

Alexander Simone & Whodat

Aside from the musical attraction, there will also be surfing exhibitions and competitions featuring the following surfers:

Cam Richards

Sam Hammer

Will Skudin

Rob Kelly

Cassidy McClain

Pat Schimdt

Jamie Dewitt

Tommy Ihnken

Andrew Gesler

Audrey Iglay

Logan Kemen

Simon Hetrick

Mike Gleason

Seth Conboy

Cole Deveney

Maddie Ryan

Paul Francisco

Mia Gallagher

Pat Parenty

Carly Goble

More about Sea Hear Now Festival

The Sea Hear Now festival, which was first held in 2018, is produced by Danny Clinch, Tim Donnelly, HM Wollman, and Tim Sweetwood.

The festival collaborates with the New Jersey chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, a grassroots organization dedicated to protecting and preserving the world's oceans, waves, and beaches, focusing on coastal and marine ecosystems, surf access, and water quality.

The first festival was a huge success, with the 2018 opening line-up consisting of big names such as heartland-rock singer Bruce Springsteen, new wave rock band Blondie, as well as Incubus and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile.

The 2018 edition was followed by a similarly star-studded 2019 edition, featuring alternative folk sensations The Lumineers, singer-songwriter, and guitarist Joan Jett, Dave Matthews Band, as well as singer-songwriter and punk-influenced folk artist Cat Power.

While the festival was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, it returned in 2021. The 2021 edition, aside from a line-up that included Pattie Smith, and Pearl Jam, also had an art exhibition featuring artworks by Billy Morrison, Pattie Smith, Trevor Terndrup, Scott Avet, and others.

The 2022 edition of Sea Hear Now featured a musical line-up that included Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks, garage-rock band Cage and The Elephant, punk rock sensation Green Day, as well as Grammy Award-winning indie-rock band Wet Leg.

Sea Hear Now 2022 also featured a surfing competition called North Beach Rumble, featuring surfers such as Cory Lopez, Sam Hammer, Cassidy McClain, and Eric Geiselman.

