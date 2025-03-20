SeaBear Smokehouse’s soup products are being recalled: Reasons, locations, and more details explored

SeaBear Smokehouse recently announced a safety recall for two of its popular seafood chowders—Smoked Salmon Chowder and Alehouse Clam Chowder—due to concerns over possible contamination by Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium known to cause life-threatening illness. The recall, issued voluntarily on March 15, 2025, applies to products sold between October 2024 and mid-March 2025.

Affected items were distributed to grocery stores across five states and shipped directly to customers nationwide through the company's website. The decision follows reports of packaging flaws traced to a mechanical error in the sealing process. Though no illnesses have been linked to the products so far, the brand is urging consumers to return or dispose of the chowders immediately. Refunds are available through the company's customer service team.

Reason for the SeaBear Smokehouse recall

Smoked Salmon Chowder & Alehouse Clam Chowder (Image via SeaBear Smokehouse)

The recall stems from a packaging defect that could compromise the airtight integrity of the 12-ounce pouches, creating conditions for Clostridium botulinum to develop. This bacterium produces toxins that lead to botulism, a rare but life-threatening illness.

SeaBear Smokehouse issued the recall after a customer reported leaking pouches. An investigation revealed faulty sealing equipment. Although the products are shelf-stable, improper seals can create an environment where the bacteria thrive, even if the food appears normal. Do not taste or cook the products; heat may not eliminate the toxin.

Affected products and distribution details

How to identify and return SeaBear’s recalled soups (Image via SeaBear Smokehouse)

The recalled SeaBear's products include:

Smoked Salmon Chowder (UPC 0 34507 07001 3) with best-by dates from October 2028 to January 2029.

(UPC 0 34507 07001 3) with best-by dates from October 2028 to January 2029. Alehouse Clam Chowder (UPC 0 34507 07021 1) with best-by dates from June 2028 to January 2029.

Both chowders were sold in dark blue 12-ounce pouches at retail stores in Alaska, California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington. They were also available for nationwide delivery through the company's website.

Impacted lot codes—printed on the back of each pouch—include combinations such as 64242902 SALCH (Smoked Salmon) and 64241641 ALECH (Clam). The full list of codes is available on the FDA's official website (fda.gov).

Steps for refunds and customer support

Contact SeaBear's customer service for a refund. (Image via SeaBear Smokehouse)

Customers who purchased the recalled chowders should:

Discard the product or return it to the place of purchase. Contact SeaBear's customer service at 1-800-645-3474 or [email protected] for a refund. Provide the lot code and purchase details when requested.

Support is available weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PST. The company has coordinated with the FDA to manage the recall and address the equipment issue to prevent future incidents.

SeaBear Smokehouse’s response and next steps

No illnesses have been linked to the recalled chowders so far, but the company is prioritizing caution. The issue stemmed from a malfunction in the packaging equipment's sealing mechanism, which has since been fixed. Retail partners have already begun removing affected batches from shelves, and customers who ordered online will receive direct alerts about the recall.

Consumers are advised to cross-reference their chowder pouches with the listed lot codes and expiration dates. While the likelihood of contamination is slim, SeaBear Smokehouse recommends discarding or returning the products immediately to eliminate risk. Their customer service team is ready to assist customers with refunds or concerns.

