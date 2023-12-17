Sealed with a List full cast list: Katie Findlay, Evan Roderick, and others star in Hallmark drama

With Christmas drawing near, Hallmark is all set to bring Sealed with a List, a brand-new holiday movie starring Katie Findlay and Evan Roderick. The duo will play Carley and Wyatt, coworkers who find a connection in the holiday season and set out to fulfill their dreams and aspirations.

Katie Findlay plays a young woman called Carley, who was expecting to get a promotion at work. Her hopes are shattered when the boss’s son, Wyatt, played by Evan Roderick, is brought in. Hopeless and dejected, she quits the job to find her purpose elsewhere.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the two find common ground. When it comes to her finally tackling a list of pending resolutions before the year ends, Wyatt joins her to support her in friendship and more. Filled with the Christmas spirit, Sealed with a List is a one-of-a-kind holiday movie with love and friendship abound.

Sealed with a List cast list explored

Here is the cast list of the upcoming Hallmark movie.

Katie Findlay as Carley

Katie Findlay (Image via IMDb)

Katie Findlay has become a well-known face after her breakthrough role starring on the festival circuit in the 2019 critically acclaimed, atypical rom-com feature Straight Up by writer-director James Sweeney.

The Hollywood actor from Vancouver gained initial attention in 2011 when she played the doomed teenager Rosie Larsen in AMC’s series The Killing, where she was prominently featured in the show's marketing campaign for the first season.

She has recently also appeared and sang in multiple episodes of the NBC series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and is also seen in a recurring role on The CW drama series Nancy Drew. She also had a leading role in the 2019 ABC pilot Heart of Life and starred in a prominent role as the co-star and love interest to Jay Baruchel in the final season of FXX’s cult comedy series Man Seeking Woman.

Findlay also starred in a prominent role in the first season of Shonda Rhimes’ hit ABC series How to Get Away with Murder, and Te Carrie Diaries for The CW. She has also guest starred in Jordan Peele’s reboot of The Twilight Zone, Syfy’s The Magicians and Lost Generation, which is a musical project for digital platform Go90, where she portrays an aspiring singer/songwriter.

Evan Roderick as Wyatt

Evan Roderick (Image via IMDb)

Evan Roderick is a dynamic actor and singer-songwriter who initially started out in sports with the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), playing high-level hockey. However, he left that to pursue his true passion, the performing arts.

Roderick was most recently seen in the Hallmark features, A Tale of Two Christmases, Autumn in the City, Secrets of a Marine’s Wife, and V.C. Andrews’ Landry Family. He has also starred in the leading role in Netflix’s Spinning Out, opposite Kaya Scodelario and January Jones.

Roderick has also made numerous guest appearances on popular series like Netflix’s Project MC2, ABC’s When We Rise, and The CW’s hit show Arrow.

Apart from acting, Roderick is also a musician. He is a self-taught guitarist and is simultaneously working on his music and acting.

Others starring in Sealed with a List

Sealed with a List also stars,

Daylin Willis as Brad

Madonna Gonzalez as Kendra

Jai Braithwaite as Vincent

Jason Asuncion as Hank

Sofia Hodsoni as Olivia

Sean Hara as Caroler

Catch Sealed with a List coming to Hallmark on December 16, 2023.