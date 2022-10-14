Autumn in the City full cast list: Aimeé Teegarden, Evan Roderick, and others star in Hallmark's romantic drama

Hallmark's new romantic drama film, Autumn in the City, is expected to air on the network on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The movie tells the story of a young, lively woman looking to discover her passion in the beautiful city of New York.

Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Hallmark Channel:

''Optimistic Piper gives herself two months to find her passion in New York City. As she bounces between temp jobs, she and her jaded neighbor discover the beauty of the city together.''

The film stars Aimeé Teegarden and Evan Roderick in the lead roles along with many others in key supporting roles. Read on to learn more details about the cast of the film.

Aimeé Teegarden and Evan Roderick's chemistry is palpable in Autumn in the City sneak peek

1) Aimeé Teegarden as Piper

Aimeé Teegarden plays the lead role of Piper in Autumn in the City. In the film's sneak peek, Teegarden looks quite impressive in her role, portraying the inherent charm and liveliness of her character with remarkable ease and elegance.

The actress is best known for her performances in The CW's Star-Crossed, NBC's Friday Night Lights, and A Change of Heart, to name a few.

2) Evan Roderick as Austin

Actor Evan Roderick stars as Austin, Piper's love interest, in the film. Roderick looks quite charming and charismatic in the film's sneak peek and shares impeccable onscreen chemistry with Aimeé Teegarden, which sets the tone for the film.

Apart from Autumn in the City, Evan Roderick has starred in quite a few films and shows over the years, like Netflix's Spinning Out, Arrow, Hidden Jewel, and many more.

3) Laura Soltis as Patricia

Laura Soltis dons the role of Patricia in Autumn in the City. Apart from the name of her character, not many other details about are known at this point, but it seems like Soltis will play a pivotal role in the story.

Previously, she's appeared in A Splash of Love, Romance in Style, and The J Team, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the upcoming Hallmark flick also features many others in significant supporting roles, including:

Adam Beauchesne as Will

Shayan Bayat as Toby

Vincent Gale as Alan

Brittany Willacy as Misty

Byron Noble as Arnold

Kurt Evans as Marshall

Ingrid Tesch as Phyllis

Lucia Walters as Barbara

Britt Maclennan as an event manager

David Attar as Museum Supervisor

Lydia Campbell as Museum Mom

Kai Ibbotson as Museum Kid

Sara Stockstad as casting director

Theresa Wong as Susan

Josh Chambers as a food delivery guy

Karolina Cubitt as a gallery customer

Autumn in the City is directed by Michael Robison. Based on the sneak peek and the synopsis of the film, viewers can expect a heartwarming film about two people looking to find their passion and discovering love in the gorgeous city of New York. Fans of other Hallmark movies that explore similar themes like Fly Away With Me and Hidden Gems will certainly love this one.

Don't forget to catch Autumn in the City on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes