Sean Rice GoFundMe raises more than $16,000 after 'Dancing on Ice' star dies aged 49

Sean Rice recently passed away on January 14 at the age of 49. The news was confirmed by his fans, and the cause of death remains unknown.

The news of the professional ice skater’s death was first shared by his friend and fellow skater Frankie Poultney on Twitter. She wrote:

“Pro skaters are heartbroken today, we lost a true larger than life great – an epic skater, a husband, father, and my friend of 20 years. Sean Rice, 20/07/72 – 14/01/22 gone too soon, but we will Love You For A Thousand Years. All of your thoughts are with Signey and Jodeyne.”

A Dancing on Ice spokesperson said they were saddened to hear the news. They stated that Rice was a wonderful skater and friend to the team members of Dancing on Ice.

GoFundMe page set up for Sean Rice

Rice’s friend, Frankie, shared the details of a GoFundMe page launched for him while announcing the news of his death. The page’s organizer Mary White wrote that the world has lost a great man, coach, son, friend, husband, and poppa bear. She also mentioned:

“Sean was a passionate, larger than life man who would stop and give to anyone who needed him. It’s with that same spirit, we are reaching out to everyone to pout prayers and love over Jodeyne and Signey during this very difficult time.”

The page stated that several people reached out asking how they could help, and so they set up a GoFundMe page to support Jodeyne and Signey at the time.

Mary White thanked everyone for their donations on the page and said that Rice would be missed. She appreciated those who helped Jodeyne and Signey in such a difficult time.

The page earned donations of around $16,074 with the goal of collecting $25,000.

In brief about Sean Rice

Born on July 20, 1972, Rice was a popular pair skater, a two-time Canadian pairs bronze medallist, and a four-time Canadian fours champion with Jodeyne Higgins.

Rice and Higgins competed at the 1992 Nebelhorn Trophy and the 1993 Canadian Nationals and won bronze. They grabbed the 10th position at the 1993 World Championships and the sixth position the following season.

The duo won bronze at the 1995 Canadian Championships and acquired a second trip to the Worlds, finishing fourth. Although they never reached the podium at the Nationals, they won bronze at the 1995 Skate Canada International.

Rice and Higgins competed in fours at the Canadian Championships and won gold medals. They also won bronze medals in 1992 and 1997.

They later retired from competitive skating and toured on Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. Rice then participated in the television series Dancing on Ice in 2011 with Angela Rippon.

Rice is survived by his wife Higgins and daughter Signey, born in October 2013. Further details on his family and educational background are yet to be unveiled.

