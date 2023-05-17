“Season one isn't even finished yet”- Twitter confused over Sonic Prime Season 2 premiere announcement

Netflix's announcement about Sonic Prime season 2 seems to have put a confusing shadow on most fans of the reality-traversing Sonic the Hedgehog. In a recent announcement, Netflix confirmed that Sonic Prime season 2 will premiere on July 13, 2023. It will continue the adventure that started with the eight-episode first season of the show, which premiered on December 15, 2023.

However, there seems to be ample confusion regarding the season as most fans came forward on social media sites like Twitter to discuss whether this part of the show can be termed as a separate "season."

Many believe that this is only Netflix's way of splitting the show into small segments and not a separate season entirely.

While there has been no clarification from the streaming giant, fans have been discussing how the first season has not even ended, per se. It has also not been revealed how many episodes Sonic Prime season 2 has.

How are fans reacting to Sonic Prime season 2 premiere announcement?

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm ‘SONIC PRIME’ Season 2 premieres on July 13 on Netflix. ‘SONIC PRIME’ Season 2 premieres on July 13 on Netflix. https://t.co/ncBvOGpito

Sonic Prime season 2's announcement quite rightly has the fanbase excited. This series, based on SEGA's famous video game mascot has been a favorite since its release. It has also been quite a popular character across all media. So, the reaction to the premiere date was outstandingly positive from most fans.

However, the loyal fans of the series were quite repelled by how Netflix was splitting the series and took their time in expressing these grievances upon hearing about the announcement of Sonic Prime season 2.

Sonic Prime follows the adventures of Sonic, the hedgehog as he travels across Paradox Prism and battles franchise villain Dr. Eggman. The synopsis for the series reads:

"The action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime!"

Sonic Prime season 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 13, 2023. More details about the same should be available soon.

