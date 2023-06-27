Secret Invasion star Emilia Clarke reveals she prefers MCU over Star Wars and Terminator franchises

Emilia Clarke, in a recent interview as part of promotions for Secret Invasion, revealed that she finds it better to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the Game of Thrones, Star Wars, and Terminator franchises.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment alongside Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke was asked about the uniqueness of working with Marvel after being a part of other major franchises in the past. She responded by calling it "the best one" that "lives in its own level that is separate from everything else." Clarke added that the franchise is "totally different," lauding the ease of working with the best franchise and cast.

"It's just the best one! Do you know what I mean? Well, that's it. It's such a pedigree in its own right, it lives in its own level that is separate from everything else. It isn't just a superhero franchise, it's Marvel, like it's totally different."

She also praised the MCU show's star-studded cast.

"There's an ease and calm that I think comes with them being the best and maybe understanding that they're the best, and having all the stuff. And then having this cast is just completely mind-blowing."

Emilia Clarke almost ran over her co-star Samuel L. Jackson on the sets of Secret Invasion

Emilia Clarke, during the interview, recalled an incident from the sets of Secret Invasion that made her cry when asked by the host to share her favorite Samuel L. Jackson moment. Clarke, who plays the Skrull shapeshifter G'iah in Secret Invasion, opened up about the time she "nearly ran him over" with a car while shooting a scene that required her to speed up to Jackson and brake just a few feet away from him.

Clarke said that she was confused with the controls of the Lada car that she was driving in the scene, comparing the vehicle to a tractor. She added that she didn't have enough time to figure it out and ended up flooring the accelerator instead of the brakes, almost running Jackson over.

Emilia Clarke shared that she "cried a little bit" right after, leading to somebody else doing the driving, and that Samuel L. Jackson was very "gentlemanly and nice" about the incident.

"I nearly ran him over, that was interesting. So, I was driving this car, just a little way... and they put me in I think it's called a Lada, which is like a very old Russian car. I got in and I was like, ‘Hey, what’s with the six sticks (shift knobs) up in here? Which one am I using? Why have I 10 pedals?' It's a tractor. This is a tractor, guys. I know how to drive. I know how to drive stick. Anyway, not enough time, we got to go."

The 36-year-old actor continued:

"I'm like 'That's one start. That one's stop. Okay, I can do this.' I get in there. We get up to it. The camera is right there. Sam is right there. And I pressed the wrong thing, I pressed the accelerator rather than the brake. He (Jackson) was very gentlemanly and lovely and nice. Then I cried a little bit and someone else drove it for me."

Emilia Clarke on security measures she took to prevent spoilers and theft

Clarke, during a roundtable talk hosted by Entertainment Weekly, revealed that the first thing that happened right after she was brought on board for Secret Invasion was a call with Marvel's security team and that they "terrified her." She disclosed that she removed her SIM card from her phone to prevent access to her cellular information.

Emilia Clarke further revealed that the Game of Thrones showrunners took notes from Marvel's security measures towards the last stages of the series to protect it from spoilers, theft, and leaks.

Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, and others, is available for streaming exclusively on Disney+. New episodes premiere on Wednesdays.

