Secrets of a Celebrity Nanny on Lifetime: Full cast list

Lifetime Channel is set to release its latest thriller, Secrets of a Celebrity Nanny this Sunday, October 29, 2023. Hailed by director Dylan Voxx, the thrilling Lifetime production delves deep into the dark secrets that lurk behind the world of glamour. The gripping narrative promises a rollercoaster ride and there will be no dearth of suspense and intrigue.

Secrets of a Celebrity Nanny follows the story of an aspiring writer Gabby, who becomes a nanny to the daughter of international superstar Justice Grace. Thrust unknowingly into the seductive and sinister world of celebrity stalkers and affairs, she soon learns that the previous nanny faced a gruesome end. She comes to the realization that she might just be the next victim.

Secrets of a Celebrity Nanny: cast list explored

According to Lifetime, the full official synopsis of Secrets of a Celebrity Nanny reads as follows,

"When aspiring writer Gabby becomes nanny to the daughter of international superstar Justice Grace, she is thrust into a seductive and sinister world of celebrity stalkers, affairs and even murder. Surrounded by “J-Gray’s” entourage, including her British rock star boyfriend, her ambitious manager, a jealous ex-husband and her ever-present, overprotective bodyguard, she soon learns that the previous Nanny had been murdered…and that she may be the next victim of the killer….a person she suspects is at the very heart of J-Gray’s inner circle."

Here is the full cast list of the upcoming Lifetime thriller.

Monroe Cline as Gabby

Secrets of a Celebrity Nanny stars Monroe Cline in the lead role of Gabby, an aspiring writer who finds herself unexpectedly drawn into the sinister world of celebrity affairs. Cline is an American actress and dancer who was born and raised in Austin, Texas where she was trained in competitive dance and theatre from a very young age. She has worked for various global fashion/beauty brands (Chanel, Gucci) and artists (Eminem, Lana del Rey, OneRepublic, Hailee Steinfeld) as a dancer and she continues to choreograph for many productions (Hulu's Into the Dark).

Apart from dancing, Monroe Cline has also starred in a number of feature films like Tubi's Teardrop and Lifetime's Smuggling in Suburbia. Most recently, she has appeared in The Prom for Netflix, and Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling. She is also set to appear in the upcoming feature film Malum, directed by Anthony Diblasi.

Yolanthe Cabau as Justice Grace

Yolanthe Cabau is a Spanish-Dutch actress, model, and television host who will be appearing in the role of Justice Grace, the celebrity whom Gabby works for. Cabau is known for having appeared in the Dutch productions Snowfever (2004) and Costa! (2005). She also had a recurring role in the soap opera Onderweg naar morgen and starred in the short film Turkse Chick, for which she was nominated for a Gouden Kalf. Cabau has also appeared in the third season of the dramedy Voetbalvrouwen.

Brittany McVicker as Samara

Brittany McVicker to star in Secrets of a Celebrity Nanny (Image via IMDb)

Brittany McVicker will be playing a Hollywood party girl, Samara, who is in the quest for love, in Lifetime's Secrets of a Celebrity Nanny. The Hollywood actor is known for featuring in movies like Phels High (2023) and Cooper's Bar (2022). She is also set to make her film directorial debut soon with Just Peachy.

Others in the cast list

Secrets of a Celebrity Nanny also features the following actors in supporting roles in the movie:

Matthew Blade as Hudson Thayer

Sarah Stunt as Barby

Dominic Pace as Damien Gries

Lily Wirum as Hannah

Memphis Taylor as Ian

Glenn Bond as Vernon

Lilly Williams as Willow

Isaac Levi Anthony as Isaac

Catch Secrets of a Celebrity Nanny on Lifetime this Sunday.