The Wonder Weeks cast: Sallie Harmsen, Yolanthe Cabau, and others star in the Netflix comedy-drama

Netflix's upcoming Dutch drama The Wonder Weeks is set to be released on June 9, 2023. The Wonder Weeks is directed by Appie Boudellah and Aram van de Rest. The coming-of-age Dutch comedy-drama stars Sallie Harmsen, Yolanthe Cabau, Sarah Chronis, Louis Talpe, Katja Schuurman, Frederik Brom, Soy Kroon, Jeroen Rienks, and Iliass O.

The Wonder Weeks is based on a book of the same name by Frank Plooij and Hetty van de Rijt. The fun watch is aimed at parents, caregivers, and young adults to give them a glimpse into the fascinating world of parenthood.

Netflix recently released the film's trailer and it pushes people to watch the upcoming hidden gem that is different from the streaming platform's usual content.

Netflix's synopsis of the upcoming film reads:

"Three modern couples juggle relationships and demanding careers while navigating the unpredictable terrain of parenthood."

The Wonder Weeks stars names like Sallie Harmsen, Yolanthe Cabau, Sarah Chronis, and more

1) Sallie Harmsen as Anne

Known for her role as Simone in In Real Life, Sallie Harmsen is a winner of the Golden Calf for Best Actress at the Netherlands Film Festival in the year 2008. She was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands. She has worked in a number of Dutch films and was even a part of the 2017 film, Blade Runner: 2049, where she played a female replicant.

Sallie Harmsen takes on the role of Anne, a young mother and a career-oriented woman who realizes parenthood is no child's play. She subsequently joins a Mama Club founded by another mother, Kim, played by Katja Schuurman.

2) Yolanthe Cabau as Ilse

Yolanthe Cabau is a Dutch-Spanish model-actress who has made appearances in a number of Dutch films. These include films like Just Say Yes, F*ck Love Too, and Polis Akademisi: Alaturka among others. She also featured in the 2006 film Turkse chik, which went on to be nominated for the Gouden Kalf.

In The Wonder Weeks, she plays the role of Ilse, a woman married to a man from a different culture. Yolanthe will be seen managing her marriage with Sabri while she raises her child.

3) Sarah Chronis as Roos

Born in 1986, 36-year-old Dutch actress Sarah Chronis hails from Amsterdam and is popularly known for her role as Eva Persijn in the series Onderweg naar morgen.

In the upcoming film, she plays the role of Roos, Kim's wife. Kim, Roos, and Kaj come together to offer young parents and fellow sufferers companionship and advice.

4) Katja Schuurman

Katja Schuurman is a 48-year-old Dutch actress, who has worked in a number of films over the years. She is known for her roles in films like Cool!, The Club of Ugly Children, and Blackout, and in series like S1ngle, Try Before You Die, and Divorce, among others.

In the upcoming film, she plays the role of Kim, who is one of the founders of the Mama Club. As mentioned earlier, she is married to Roos in the film.

5) Louis Talpe as Kaj

Louis Talpe was born in Kortemark, Belgium, and is known for his roles in Mega Mindy and Good times, bad times. Talpe has recently appeared in the ABC-produced drama, Of Kings and Prophets and the sports drama directed by Kieron J. Walsh, The Racer.

In The Wonder Weeks, he appears as Kaj, who is a part of the alliance that Roos and Kim form to help new parents.

6) Soy Kroon as Barry

Soy Kroon is a Dutch favorite who is known for his role in Goede tijden, slechte tijden and it's spinoff Nieuwe Tijden where he played Sil Selmhorst. He has also appeared on the popular TV dance reality show Dance Dance Dance.

He appears as Barry in The Wonder Weeks. Barry is married to Anne and the film shows them working their way through marriage together.

7) Iliass Ojja as Sabri

Iliass Ojja is a 34-year-old Dutch actor who is known for his works in Macro Mafia and Shouf Shouf Habibi!

He plays the role of Sabri in this heartfelt comedy, Ilse's husband the father of their child. His character balances a relationship with Ilse due to the existing cultural and intellectual gap between the two.

As the three couples oscillate between the joys and struggles of parenthood, they find common ground among themselves at the Mama Club. It is the unadulterated take on modern parenthood that has already made it a must-watch.

The Wonder Weeks is a Dutch dramedy set to warm viewers' hearts when it releases on Netflix on June 9, 2023.

