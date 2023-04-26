Workin' Moms Season 7 review: The timely end to a long drama

Workin' Moms was born when creator, showrunner, star, and director Catherine Reitman drew from her experiences and crafted something fantastic with her husband, Philip Sternberg (also her on-screen husband Nathan in the series). Now seven seasons later, the show said its final goodbye with another set of intriguing episodes, more drama, and more stories of growing up, and sometimes old.

The relatable Canadian drama premiered its seventh and final season on Netflix for worldwide viewers after previously premiering on CBC months prior. This new season of Workin' Moms contained everything that the show is known for: the heartwarming sisterhood, multiple challenges for working women, and the angle of motherhood. It all resulted in a sweet farewell that had every ingredient of a conclusive finale.

Workin' Moms season 7's biggest win lies in never losing touch with its roots

Running for more than six years now, it is quite difficult for any show to hold on to its charm, especially after it crosses five seasons. But despite not being the greatest show on the planet of its time, Workin' Moms did very well to hold on to both the drama and the thematic relevance for over 83 episodes in its long and distinguished run. In essence, Workin' Moms season 7's biggest win lies in never losing touch with its roots.

The seventh season of the show began with resolving the biggest cliffhanger in the show's history. Anne (Dani Kind) was hit by a car at the end of the sixth season, leaving fans waiting for a resolution. This season began by showing how Anne survived and started acting funny after the accident. The first episode was quite adept at turning this serious situation into something comical.

It soon diverged into showing the lives of the other moms, with Kate (Catherine Reitman) dealing with a successful but suspicious client, Jenny (Jessalyn Wanlim) struggling with no job, and Sloane (Enuka Okuma) struggling to balance her personal and professional lives.

As the multiple intertwined plotlines progressed, the series delved slowly and intimately into each character and their resolves as they learned to laugh and love amid the chaos of everyday life. It also featured the signature discussions of the women multiple times, shedding light on the struggles that plague them and the solutions they create for themselves.

The relatability was one of the main reasons for the show's responding popularity and it did not change in the final season. This was aided by the fact that the final season also explores some of the reasons behind each of the women's decisions and their life choices.

The final season of Workin' Moms also took time to reflect on each character and their journeys, despite how uneven or unconventional they may be. It ended with a powerful statement about growth by showcasing how progress is not unidirectional.

The final episode ended on a positive note with little left to be desired from the series. In the end, it did not end up becoming the perfect series, much like its imperfect characters, but it resonated with the viewers till the final minute.

All the episodes of Workin' Moms are now streaming on Netflix.

