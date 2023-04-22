Workin' Moms season 7 on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, cast, and more details

Workin' Moms, the hit Canadian comedy series, is set to return to Netflix for its seventh season on April 26, 2023, at 12 am ET. The show follows the lives of four working mothers as they navigate the challenges of balancing their professional lives with motherhood. The upcoming season is also set to be the series finale.

Created by Catherine Reitman, Workin' Moms has become one of Netflix's most popular original series. Judging by the trailer of the latest season, it would not be wrong to say that the show's upcoming installment is going to keep up with the series' tradition of smart writing, hilarious comedy, and poignant insights into the realities of modern motherhood.

What to look forward to in the upcoming season of Workin' Moms?

Workin’ Moms season 7 will pick up from where season 6 left off, with Kate (played by Catherine Reitman) struggling to balance her career as a publicist alongside her responsibilities as a mother. Meanwhile, Anne (played by Dani Kind) will be dealing with the aftermath of her divorce and navigating the dating scene as a single mother.

The season 7 trailer starts with Kate sitting in a therapy session in an attempt to figure out how to strike the balance between work and motherhood. We also see Jenny struggling with the challenges of raising a toddler. There are also glimpses of Frankie dealing with issues at work and struggling to connect with her teenage daughter.

Workin' Moms episodes are typically around 30 minutes long, making them easy to binge-watch in a single sitting. The show has always been unflinching in depicting the challenges of balancing work and family life, and we can expect season 7 to be no different.

The show has been known to tackle sensitive topics head-on in the past, including postpartum depression, infidelity, and the difficulties that come with juggling work and motherhood.

In addition to its strong writing and talented cast, Workin' Moms has received praise for its accurate portrayal of modern motherhood. The show has been commended for its realistic and nuanced depiction of the joys and struggles of parenting and its ability to make audiences laugh and cry in equal measure.

As per CBC, the synopsis of the show is as follows:

"Workin' Moms follows the lives of four women as they juggle love, careers, and parenthood. They support, challenge, and try not to judge one another as life throws them curveballs. Whether it is an identity crisis, a huge job opportunity, postpartum depression, or unplanned pregnancy, they face good and bad with grace and humor. Kate is the flawed, fearless heart and soul of the series, who has stark home/life decisions to make."

It continues:

"She relies on her closest friend Anne, a no-nonsense psychiatrist and mother-of-two, who is facing a massive family challenge. Charming and unpredictable, Frankie lives through all dark moments as she struggles with her own instability and relationship malaise. Sweet former sorority girl Jenny seeks an uncharacteristically-reckless awakening. Together, friends fearlessly confront the polarizing, unexpected realities of being working moms."

Workin’ Moms: Who are the cast members?

The main cast of Workin' Moms will all be returning for season 7, including Catherine Reitman as Kate, Dani Kind as Anne, Juno Rinaldi as Frankie, and Jessalyn Wanlim as Jenny. We can also expect to see some new faces this season, as the show habitually introduces new characters.

With its witty writing, talented cast, and honest depiction of the challenges of modern motherhood, the show is sure to continue its reign as one of the streaming service's most beloved original series.

Don't miss Workin' Moms season 7 on Netflix on April 26, 2023.

