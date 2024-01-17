Seduced to Slay: How did Alejandro Rojas mislead Dioneth Lopez's family and friends?

The 23-year-old resident of Renton, Alejandro Rojas, was found to be the primary accused in the 2020 murder of Dioneth Lopez. In the days leading up to the discovery of 21-year-old Lopez's body at the Olympic National Forest, her friends and family tried to contact Lopez.

Unable to reach her, they contacted her partner Alejandro Rojas who reportedly gave them "conflicting information" about the victim. However, Dioneth Lopez was reported missing to the San Pablo Police Department by one of her friends on February 15, 2020.

The Seduced to Slay episode Nowhere Girl showcases Alejandro Rojas' involvement in Dioneth Lopez's murder

"In 2020, Dioneth Lopez goes missing while on a trip to visit friends; her body turns up in the woodlands of Washington State; she is treated as a Jane Doe until detectives find surveillance footage that pieces together her final hour."

How did Alejandro Rojas mislead Dioneth Lopez's family and friends?

Alejandro Aguilera Rojas, 23, was charged with the second-degree murder of 21-year-old Dioneth Lopez in a Tacoma federal court in April 2020. The Renton resident was a married man with a child in an affair with the San Pablo resident Lopez. He kept the relationship hidden from his family, according to the press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington.

Rojas had picked up Lopez from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after which the two travelled to Sequim on February 10, 2020. According to a Sequim Gazette report, Rojas and Lopez visited a Sequim convenience store at the Longhouse Market where Lopez was last spotted by the surveillance cameras. Her body was recovered off a logging road in the Olympic National Park.

Dioneth Lopez's family and friends tried to get in touch with her but failed to do so when they contacted Rojas. However, Rojas responded with information that was conflicting in nature, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Alejandro Rojas allegedly told Dioneth's friend on Facebook that he had not been in touch with her since she had left for a trip to Mexico in November 2019. In another interaction with Dioneth's mother, Dora Ramirez, on Facebook, he told her that he had picked Dioneth up from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on February 10 after which she went on the hike with her friends.

Upon interrogation, he shared that he had driven Lopez to Sequim for a planned hike with her friends after which he had left the Olympic National Park. However, he reportedly admitted later in the same interview that there were no plans for a hike with her friends, per a People Magazine report. The complaint further states,

“He acknowledged that he and [Lopez] had been having a ‘thing’ for about two years and that they went to the wooded area in the national forest where [Lopez] threatened to kill his wife and child."

According to Alejandro Rojas' statement, he alleged that Dioneth Lopez tried to stab him but failed. The attempted attack on her side prompted him to grab a Tequila bottle and hit her on the head with it. Rojas then pushed her into the woods and drove away noticing that she was still breathing.

Alejandro Aguilera Rojas was sentenced to 200 months in prison for second-degree murder for the death of Dioneth Lopez on May 16, 2022.