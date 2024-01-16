Seduced to Slay: Where was Dioneth Lopez found?

The 21-year-old Dioneth Lopez had traveled from her home in San Pablo, California to Seattle, Washington to meet her lover, Alejandro Aguilera Rojas on February 10, 2020. Her body was discovered four days later on a logging road in the Buckhorn Wilderness of the Olympic National Forest - beaten and stabbed to death.

Lopez was recovered with multiple lacerations to her head, jaw, head, and throat. She had cuts on her wrists and fingers and had also suffered bruises. The investigators from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office additionally recovered a broken tequila bottle, a box cutter, and a knife from the crime scene as well.

The Seduced to Slay episode Nowhere Girl showcases Dioneth Lopez's death in 2020 as the synopsis reads,

"In 2020, Dioneth Lopez goes missing while on a trip to visit friends; her body turns up in the woodlands of Washington State; she is treated as a Jane Doe until detectives find surveillance footage that pieces together her final hour."

Season 12 Episode 2 airs on January 17, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery.

Where was Dioneth Lopez before she was found dead? Details explored

Dioneth Lopez (21) was alleged to be in a s*xual relationship with 23-year-old Renton, Washington resident, Alejandro Aguilera Rojas. Lopez had been in an affair with Rojas who was a married man keeping his relationship a secret from his wife and child.

She arrived at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport from where Rojas picked her up and the two took off in his red 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck making a stop at the Longhouse Market near 7 Cedars Casino, according to Sequim Gazette.

The two had visited a Sequim convenience store and were captured in the surveillance footage. The investigators identified the man and woman in the footage as Rojas and Lopez. They spent seven hours in the area, mostly inside the pick-up truck, which investigators gathered from the surveillance footage at a Sequim convenience store.

The FBI and the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office looked into their phone records and pinned them to the area of the murder on February 10 and 11, 2020, after which the signals were traced back to Rojas' residence in Renton.

Where was Dioneth Lopez found?

On Valentine's Day of 2020, a body was recovered from the Buckhorn Wilderness at the end of Forest Service Road 28-280 in the Olympic National Forest. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body to belong to 21-year-old Dioneth Lopez and ruled the manner of death as homicide.

In the meantime, one of Lopez's friends had reported her as missing to the San Pablo Police Department.

Lopez was found face-down and entangled in the bushes while the hood of her sweatshirt covered her head. According to the federal criminal complaint and the autopsy report, she had suffered multiple lacerations on her head, neck, jaw, and throat. Her body contained bruises on the abdomen and side and she had cuts on her fingers.

The press release via Oxygen further stated,

“There were signs she had been beaten and stabbed. A broken and bloody tequila bottle, box cutter, and knife were located near where the victim’s body was discovered.”

The cause of Dioneth Lopez's death was determined to be multiple blunt and sharp force injuries.