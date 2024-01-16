Seduced to Slay: What happened to Dioneth Lopez?

Dioneth Lopez, a 21-year-old resident of California, was found beaten and stabbed to death on a logging road in Olympic National Forest on February 14, 2020. She had traveled from California to Seattle to meet Alejandro Rojas - a married man with a wife and a child, whom she was having a secret affair with, as per the Sequim Gazette.

Dioneth was reported missing to the San Pablo Police Department by a friend after several individuals failed to establish contact with her after her departure. The Seattle Times reported that her death was ruled as a homicide and the cause of death was multiple blunt and sharp force injuries.

Seduced to Slay season 12 episode 2 titled Nowhere Girl will chronicle Dioneth Lopez's death. The synopsis of the episode reads:

"In 2020, Dioneth Lopez goes missing while on a trip to visit friends; her body turns up in the woodlands of Washington State; she is treated as a Jane Doe until detectives find surveillance footage that pieces together her final hour."

Nowhere Girl will air on January 17, 2024, at 9 pm EST on Investigation Discovery.

Dioneth Lopez was reported missing on February 15, 2020

Dioneth Lopez was a 21-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona. She had traveled from her home in San Pablo, California to Seattle, Washington. Alejandro Aguilera Rojas reportedly picked her up from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on February 10, 2020, and drove her to Sequim, where he alleged that she planned on going hiking with friends.

He later confirmed that the victim did not have any plans to go hiking, as per People Magazine.

The 23-year-old resident of Renton, Washington, Alejandro Rojas, was a married man with a child and thus, hid the affair from his family.

On February 10, Lopez and Rojas spent the night in the latter's red 1999 Chevy Silverado pickup truck outside the Longhouse Market in Sequim. The next day, the pair drove to the Olympic National Forest near Blyn, making that the last time Lopez was spotted.

According to Peninsula Daily News, one of Lopez's friends reported her missing to the San Pablo Police Department in California on February 15 when her family and friends failed to get in touch with her. Rojas had allegedly given them misleading information about her whereabouts.

Soon after she was reported missing, her remains were discovered and identified by authorities.

Dioneth Lopez's body was found on February 14, 2020

Dioneth Lopez's body was found face-down, beaten, and stabbed in the Buckhorn Wilderness at the end of Forest Service Road 28-280 on February 14, 2020. The investigators from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office also found a broken and bloody tequila bottle, a blue folding box cutter, and a knife at the site, per Seattle Times.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body and ruled the death to be a homicide. Lopez reportedly died of multiple blunt and sharp force injuries.

As per People Magazine, the federal criminal complaint stated:

“He [Alejandro Rojas] acknowledged that he and [Lopez] had been having a ‘thing’ for about two years and that they went to the wooded area in the national forest where [Lopez] threatened to kill his wife and child.”

Rojas alleged that Lopez attempted to stab him, after which, he hit her on her head with a Tequila bottle and pushed her into the woods. He shared that he thought Lopez was still breathing when he drove away from the site.

Alejandro Rojas was sentenced to 200 months in prison for the second-degree murder of Dioneth Lopez.