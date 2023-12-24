Seduced to Slay on ID: Where is Diedre Hunt today?

Lisa Fotopoulos was shot in the head as she slept in her bed on November 4, 1989, by a hire-to-kill murder plot laid down by her husband and his lover, Diedre Hunt. Kosta Fotopoulos, the owner of Top Shots pool bar in Daytona Beach Boardwalk, was having an affair with Hunt who was the bartender at the pool bar and a co-conspirator in the murder of Top Shots ex-employee Mark Kevin Ramsey.

Diedre Hunt ran away from her home and ended up being involved in the money laundering scam run by Kosta Fotopoulos and Ramsey before she became involved with Kosta. However, as greed for money and power overtook her, she became an important reason why Kosta wanted to get rid of Lisa Fotopoulos and thereby gain access to her wealth.

The Seduced to Slay episode titled Boardwalk Pied Piper showcases the plot Diedre and Kost hatched to eliminate Lisa Fotopoulos from the equation as the synopsis reads,

"Kosta and Lisa Fotopoulos are a Daytona Beach power couple in 1989; Kosta owns a bar and hires sultry Deidre Hunt as a waitress; soon, a torrid affair, a deadly home invasion and a videotaped murder all result from a tailspin of greed and seduction."

Who is Diedre Hunt? Details explored

During the summer of 1989, Diedre Michelle Hunt became romantically involved with the owner of Top Shots, a pool bar and deli at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk, Kosta Fotopoulos. Fotopoulos was a married man conducting business at the place where his wife, Lisa Fotopoulos, and her American-Greek family owned Lisa’s Gifts and Joyland.

A still of Diedre Michelle Hunt (Image via Murderpedia)

Diedre Hunt was allegedly brought up by her mother with little to no attention. She ran away from her home in Boston and arrived at Daytona Beach with little money, no job and few prospects, per Orlando Sentinel.

At the Daytona Beach Boardwalk, she was recruited by a young Mark Kevin Ramsey, a local criminal who indulged in pickpocketing, shoplifting and laundering counterfeit American dollars for Kosta Fotopoulos. Diedre helped in peddling the notes with real money for a lucrative return. However, she bagged the job of the bartender as she grew close to Kosta Fotopoulos who gave her the job to avoid suspicion.

A still of Hunt (Image via Murderpedia)

Even though Diedre Hunt arrived at Dayton at a barely legal age, she had left behind a dark past where she narrowly escaped the charges of shooting a woman in Manchester, New Hampshire. She headed to South Florida for a fresh start.

Why was Diedre Hunt arrested with Kosta Fotopoulos?

After U.S. treasury officials pinned down the money laundering scam, Kosta Fotopoulos became mostly dependent on his billiards bar as a means of income. However, Kevin Ramsey and Diedre Hunt were on the lookout for more money which led to Diedre envying Lisa Fotopoulos and her inheritance.

However, things became heated as Ramsey started to threaten Kosta Fotopoulos for money. First Diedre and Kosta got rid of the 19-year-old Ramsey as they shot him to death thrice at a secluded shooting range and taped the incident. Next, they hired Bryan Chase, who was smitten by Hunt's appeal, to kill Lisa and stage a burglary at their house.

A still of Lisa and Kosta Fotopoulos (Image via Murderpedia)

Chase broke into the Fotopoulos's residence and unloaded a bullet in Lisa's head while she was asleep. However, Kosta Fotopoulos took the opportunity and shot Chase dead with an AK-47 as part of the cover-up. As the investigations revealed the footage of Ramsey's murder from the Fotopoulos house, Diedre and Kosta were apprehended. Diedre led the officials to Ramsey's remains.

Where is Diedre Hunt now?

Diedre Hunt was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder apart from other charges of burglary and conspiracy. She was given two sentences of death which the Florida Supreme Court stayed. She was allowed another trial in 1996 after her former attorney, Peter Niles, convinced her to plead guilty and then sold her story to A Current Affair for $5,000.

A still of Diedre Hunt (Image via InmateAid)

She was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and, thus, sentenced to life in prison. She presently remains incarcerated at the Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, Florida.