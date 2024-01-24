See No Evil on ID: How Did Amber Meadows Die?

Amber Meadows of West Virginia was found shot to death in Room 48 of a motel in Beckley, where she was held hostage along with three other friends of hers. The 19-year-old Midway resident, Amber, was with her friends in the parking lot of a Little General store when they were taken to the Travelodge motel at gunpoint by four armed men.

While they were locked inside the room, they were tortured to the point when Amber and one of the men, Davide Hudson, broke into an argument related to drug money. Hudson shot Amber in the head, and as she fell to the ground, the men escaped.

The See No Evil episode Room 48 chronicles Amber Meadows' 2018 murder as it airs on January 25, 2024, at 9 p.m.

The synopsis reads:

"In 2018, three women held hostage in a motel room by armed men face a night of terror that leaves 19-year-old Amber Meadows lying dead in the bathroom; detectives must follow a trail of surveillance footage to find out who pulled the trigger."

How did Amber Meadows die? Details explored

Amber Dawn Meadows, a teenager living in Midway, West Virginia, was found shot to death in the bathroom of the Travelodge in Beckley in 2018.

The investigators from the Beckley Police Department found her lifeless body lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom of Room 48 on the morning of July 9, 2018.

Amber Meadows was living out of her Chevrolet Cobalt with two of her friends, Arileah Lacy and Destiny Conkle, with whom she had been using drugs recreationally. On the evening of July 8, 2018, the women were in the parking lot of the Little General store before Meadows entered the female restroom of the shop.

A few moments later, four men drove up to the parking lot, and the main accused in the case, Davide Laquan Hudson, walked up to the car and checked it. He then entered the store and walked straight into the female restroom, per surveillance footage and court documents.

A few moments later, Hudson and Meadows emerged from the room, and then the three women were taken to the Travelodge Hotel in Beckley from the Robert C. Byrd Drive parking lot.

As the seven individuals checked into a two-room motel suite, Hudson had threatened the women to not leave the room, thereby holding them hostages. Their cellphones were confiscated, and they were allegedly tortured for the rest of the night.

Davide Hudson and Amber Meadows got into a heated argument regarding drug money. He was reportedly trying to force her to text a man and ask him for money while the other girls were in the other room. However, the argument followed with a gunshot, prompting the men to flee the scenario.

Simultaneously, Amber's friends Arileah Lacy and Destiny Conkle escaped the room, collected their clothes from their homes, and reached a restaurant from where they called the police to inform them of the crime.

The first responders from the Beckley Police Department stormed the Travelodge to find the lifeless body of the 19-year-old girl, Amber Meadows, lying in a pool of blood.

In the leading week of investigations, the detectives identified all four men from surveillance videos of the store they had visited and named them accordingly: Tyrique Pearl, Jonathan Bird, Antonio Williams, and Davide Hudson Jr.

